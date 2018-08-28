Which SC colleges are most expensive? Here’s how much universities charge in tuition

Helpful Hints:
This database is a list of colleges and universities in the state of South Carolina and the amounts of in-state and out-of-state tuition they charge. It includes tuition and fees, but does not factor in scholarships, financial aid and the cost of room and board. The year column indicates when the school year starts. For example, the 2017-2018 school year will be listed as 2017.
Why do we publish this data?
As the cost of tuition increases throughout the country, this database allows for parents, current students and potential students to compare the cost of tuition at SC higher education institutions side-by-side. Additionally, this database shows the increase in university tuition over time, with some sets dating back to 1984.
Search tips: The data is searchable by school names or by year. To search by name, type in all or part of a name. (Example: “clemson” or “clem” or “clemson university”.) You can also limit your search by entering a year. Results are returned alphabetically by school name and by year. Note that results are returned in 1000-record increments but all records matching your search terms will be available. To reduce the number of results pages, keep your search parameters specific (for example, using full college name and year).
How old is the data and where does it come from? The data is publicly available online through the S.C. State Ethics Commission. The records were retrieved July 23.
Data for public institutions was obtained by FOIA request from the S.C. Commission on Higher Education. Data on private institutions is available publicly on the U.S. Department of Education’s IPEDS website.
