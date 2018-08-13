Police release video of barefoot male seeking unlocked cars in Bluffton neighborhood

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating the double homicide of a Savannah police officer and his wife. The couple was found dead early Monday morning at two residences on Wilmington Island, Georgia. Their names have not been released.
Michael Mugrage is a 16-year-old teen from Bluffton, S.C., who was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive form of cancer last fall. The Bluffton Police Department showed up in full force to surprise him by making him an honorary officer.
TSA lead officer Darrell Wade reacted quickly when a bag started smoking at the security checkpoint at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport on July 20, 2018. The item causing the smoke turned out to be an e-cigarette.
A woman was arrested by a Bluffton police officer after he says she sped through a four-way stop and then failed a sobriety test. She continuously begged the officer not to arrest her, saying she was a cheerleader, a good student and 'a pretty girl.'
Hundreds of dead fish line the shore on Siesta Key Thursday afternoon after being killed by Karenia Brevis, also known as red tide. FWC officials believe the same may be in store for Manatee County beaches soon.
Red Tide has caused scores of dead sea-life to wash up on beaches in Southwest Florida. Footage shows scenes from Boca Grande beach on July 28. “Nothing is protected from this Red Tide,” said Jeremy Judkins in this YouTube video.
Marshall Reynolds, also known as Maceio Brasil, says he counted 53 alligators in one pond at the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Reynolds dubbed it "the gathering of the gators," and said he'd never seen that many gators in one place before.
A contagious infection is afflicting dogs in the area. It causes symptoms from coughing to pneumonia and is as yet undiagnosed. Hilton Head veterinarian Tracy Duffner gives suggestions on how to keep your dog from catching this ailment.
Because Hunting Island is an erosional barrier island, its lighthouse, built in 1875, was designed to be movable -- which became necessary in 1889. Here's how it was done, and more about the historic light.
Big Brother Season 20 contestants Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are both from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Here's a little bit about each "player," and which one is predicted to win the grand prize of $500,000.