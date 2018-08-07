Why Hunting Island’s lighthouse is movable -- and other facts about the SC landmark
Because Hunting Island is an erosional barrier island, its lighthouse, built in 1875, was designed to be movable -- which became necessary in 1889. Here's how it was done, and more about the historic light. All in honor of National Lighthouse Day.
Big Brother Season 20 contestants Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans are both from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Here's a little bit about each "player," and which one is predicted to win the grand prize of $500,000.
Sheriff PJ Tanner faced strong competition from JoJo Woodward in June's Republican primary for Beaufort County Sheriff -- especially in his hometown of Bluffton where he lost most precincts. Here, he gives his take on what happened.
When Beaufort County Sheriff PJ Tanner heard rumors that Capt. JoJo Woodward was going to run against him for sheriff, Tanner says he confronted him about it and Woodward denied it. But months later, Woodward resigned and announced his candidacy.
Officer Johnathon Bates resigned from Bluffton Police Department during an investigation for excessive force. He'd previously been put on probation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Body cam and surveillance video captured both instances.
Timmy O'Brien was born and raised in Beaufort, S.C. He moved to Atlanta after college, and has worked as a production designer for several well-known TV shows and movies. His recent work on the show "Atlanta" earned him a 2018 Emmy nomination.
Former Hilton Head Island town councilman and mayor Tom Peeples announced on Tuesday that he is running again for mayor, an office he held from 1995 to 2010. Here, he talks about why he's running and what he hopes to achieve if elected.
One person was killed and two injured in an accident on I-95 in Jasper County. The southbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the shoulder. The accident happened in an area where trees near the roadway are slated for removal.