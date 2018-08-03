SC man tried to steal a Walmart scooter. It didn’t take police long to catch him

Officer Johnathon Bates resigned from Bluffton Police Department during an investigation for excessive force. He'd previously been put on probation by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Body cam and surveillance video captured both instances.
Timmy O'Brien was born and raised in Beaufort, S.C. He moved to Atlanta after college, and has worked as a production designer for several well-known TV shows and movies. His recent work on the show "Atlanta" earned him a 2018 Emmy nomination.
Former Hilton Head Island town councilman and mayor Tom Peeples announced on Tuesday that he is running again for mayor, an office he held from 1995 to 2010. Here, he talks about why he's running and what he hopes to achieve if elected.
One person was killed and two injured in an accident on I-95 in Jasper County. The southbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the shoulder. The accident happened in an area where trees near the roadway are slated for removal.
A sampling of the images from the book, "Daufuskie Island," that is full of photos dating back to the 19th century, including previously unpublished photos by Constantine Manos. It is is part of the Images of American series by Arcadia Publishing.
Sean Aiken was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18, 2018. The community and his co-workers remember him as a "beautiful person" who brightened everyone's day and constantly made everyone laugh. Here's how they paid tribute to him.
Jay Dunlap was fishing on Hilton Head when he caught a stingray. But after he pulled it to shore, he noticed it was giving birth. Note: While Dunlap was trying to help, biologists recommend that you don't try this yourself.
Looking for a room on Hilton Head? The island's short-term rentals include oceanfront mansions, homes in exclusive gated communities, overnight stays on a yacht — even a few treehouses. Here's what we found on Airbnb and VRBO.