“He was always there”: Current skipper remembers Richard “Dick” Jennings

One person was killed and two injured in an accident on I-95 in Jasper County. The southbound vehicle left the road and hit a tree on the shoulder. The accident happened in an area where trees near the roadway are slated for removal.
A sampling of the images from the book, "Daufuskie Island," that is full of photos dating back to the 19th century, including previously unpublished photos by Constantine Manos. It is is part of the Images of American series by Arcadia Publishing.
Sean Aiken was found shot to death in Seabrook on July 18, 2018. The community and his co-workers remember him as a "beautiful person" who brightened everyone's day and constantly made everyone laugh. Here's how they paid tribute to him.
Jay Dunlap was fishing on Hilton Head when he caught a stingray. But after he pulled it to shore, he noticed it was giving birth. Note: While Dunlap was trying to help, biologists recommend that you don't try this yourself.
Looking for a room on Hilton Head? The island's short-term rentals include oceanfront mansions, homes in exclusive gated communities, overnight stays on a yacht — even a few treehouses. Here's what we found on Airbnb and VRBO.
Robert Smalls' former home in Beaufort, South Carolina, has been voted America's favorite historic home by HGTV's Ultimate House Hunt. Smalls was born into slavery on the property — and bought the home after he escaped in heroic fashion in 1862.
More than 200 attended a service honoring former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, July 23, what would have been Chambers' 90th birthday. Chambers, who died July 14, helped bring the park to Beaufort.