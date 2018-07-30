Longtime Beaufort County rescue official dies

A longtime Beaufort County rescue official died Saturday.
Richard “Dick” Jennings, 77, died Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina, his son said Monday. Jennings was a longtime volunteer skipper and spokesman for Beaufort Water Search and Rescue in Port Royal.
He headed the rescue organization for 16 years and in recent years has been active in American Legion, said Chris Jennings, his son.
Visitation is planned from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Anderson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Port Royal United Methodist Church.
Jennings will be buried in Beaufort National Cemetery.
He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and later worked in real estate and co-owned Jennings Building Systems, a contracting business, his son said.
This story will be updated.
