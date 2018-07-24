See the turnout as Beaufort honors former mayor on what would have been 90th birthday

More than 200 attended a service honoring former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, July 23, what would have been Chambers' 90th birthday. Chambers, who died July 14, helped bring the park to Beaufort.
