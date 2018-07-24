See the turnout as Beaufort honors former mayor on what would have been 90th birthday
More than 200 attended a service honoring former Beaufort mayor Henry Chambers in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Monday, July 23, what would have been Chambers' 90th birthday. Chambers, who died July 14, helped bring the park to Beaufort.
The Chatham County Youth Commission posted a video on Facebook of award-winning actor Sean Penn discussing hurricane response preparedness. Penn visited the group as part of his outreach for his non-profit, the J/P Haitian Relief Organization.
Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri
Here's how a national fraud convinced doctors to purchase unnecessary medical tests and cost Medicare millions in the process. It all ended because a Hilton Head doctor — and several others — alerted the federal government.
A 10-acre private island is for sale just minutes away from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Buck Island is listed for nearly $6 million, and includes a main house and guest house, a pool, a "bonus island" and a boat slip in Harbour Town.
Toby –– Christine Ismail's exotic serval cat that escaped and spent four months in the woods last year before being found -- has recovered from his ordeal and is seen wandering around in his backyard sanctuary recently.