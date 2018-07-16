Another buoy washes up on the beach of Hilton Head, this one at the island’s heel

Adam Neese, 24, was killed when the car he was driving ran off of Lake Point Road off of Buckwalter Parkway in greater Bluffton and crashed into the trees at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.. A passenger was injured and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Emory Cooler of Okatie, South Carolina, was crowned USA National Junior Princess at the USA National Miss pageant held at Disney World on Saturday. Get to know the 6-year-old who will now be representing South Carolina to the nation.
"At least a hundred" people were left bear-less after standing in the heat for hours at the Build-A-Bear Workshop located in Bluffton's Tanger Outlets. The national retailer closed all stores after an overwhelming response to "Pay Your Age Day."
Meet Charlie — an alligator affectionately named by locals who tends to hang out by the docks in a saltwater creek on Hilton Head. Charlie was recently spotted eating a shark, and is frequently seen dining on leftover bait near Skull Creek's docks.
Chester DePratter, an archaeology professor at USC, says the Indian shell ring in Sea Pines is similar to others in the Lowcountry except for its location: unlike most shell rings, it is not located next to the ocean or a tidal creek.
New discoveries by researchers excavating the Sea Pines shell ring -- which was made by Native Americans 4,000 years ago -- are shedding new light on the structure, and may one day answer the question as to whether it was permanently occupied.
Is a pedestrian is required to only enter a crosswalk when it is safe to do so? That's one of the important rules of the road guiding the interaction of vehicles and pedestrians that we cover in this video.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.
Hilton Head air traffic controller Brendan Massett shot this video on Wednesday as the last Bombardier Dash 8 turboprop plane left the airport. American Eagle replaced the long-serving turboprop planes on Thursday with Embraer ERJ-175 regional jets.