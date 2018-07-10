Sheriff's Office captures 13-foot alligator in Venice, Florida
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured a 13-foot gator in Venice, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office. It may be the largest gator they have ever responded to, according to the sheriff's office.
Is a pedestrian is required to only enter a crosswalk when it is safe to do so? That's one of the important rules of the road guiding the interaction of vehicles and pedestrians that we cover in this video.
Hilton Head air traffic controller Brendan Massett shot this video on Wednesday as the last Bombardier Dash 8 turboprop plane left the airport. American Eagle replaced the long-serving turboprop planes on Thursday with Embraer ERJ-175 regional jets.
With much fanfare, American Eagle landed its first Embraer regional jet at Hilton Head Airport on Wednesday. The new commercial jet service offers a variety of advantages over the old turboprops that have long served the airport.
Hamilton Powell and Hudson Powell, brothers who reside on Hilton Head Island, shot this video of an alligator strolling the south end of Hilton Head Island. "The alligator hung around for several hours," Hamilton said.
Blair Streitenberger, a Hilton Head Plantation resident who helped lead rescuers to missing man James Holub, shows where Holub was found on Saturday morning after having been lost in a deeply wooded area of the plantation for a day-and-a-half.
Police and firefighters found the 2-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday, June 27, 2018, from a Port Wentworth, Georgia, neighborhood called Lake Shore, which is in the Savannah area, according to the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency
Trash is a major problem in our oceans, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Here's how long it takes for some of the most common types of trash to decompose — including straws, plastic bags and balloons.