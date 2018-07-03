Want to hit it big with the lottery in Beaufort Co.? These four things might help

Maybe going to the same store over and over won't change your luck with the South Carolina Education Lottery.
But maybe it will.
The State newspaper in Columbia recently analyzed lottery data to create a database that lets users see which convenience stores sold tickets worth more than $10,000. The data goes back 10 years and includes Beaufort County's winning stores. Here are four takeaways from the data.
How often does someone score a winning ticket here?
Since 2008, Beaufort County stores have sold a total of 105 lottery tickets worth more than $10,000 each. That's about 10 or 11 winners a year on average.
And in that time, two $1 million tickets were sold in the county — one on Lady's Island and one on Hilton Head Island — both were sold in the last three years.
Where are winning tickets sold?
Thirty-two of the 105 big tickets sold in the county were sold on Hilton Head Island.
Beaufort and Bluffton both sold 29 winning tickets in the last decade, while just five were claimed in Port Royal and four in Burton.
Two winners — one for $20,000 and one for $50,000 — were claimed on the same day on St. Helena Island last year.
The towns of Lady's Island, Seabrook, Sheldon and Yemassee each had one winning ticket since 2008. The Seabrook ticket cashed in $20,000 and the Yemassee ticket went for $25,000.
The first $1 million ticket — a Million Dollar Series — of the decade was sold in 2015 at Tiger Express on Sea Island Parkway.
Which stores had the most winning tickets?
Hilton Head
- The Circle K at 1565 Fording Island Road sold four winning tickets over the last ten years, all of them were worth at least $50,000. The store sold its largest winner in 2013: a Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for $100,001.
- The Publix supermarket at 11 Palmetto Bay Road was also sold four winning tickets for how much.
Bluffton
- At 1271 May River Road, the Bluffton market that's had the most winning tickets in Bluffton since 2008 is, in fact, The Bluffton Market.
- The store sold four tickets with big numbers. The highest winner, in 2010, was a Tripler game ticket for $75,000.
Beaufort
- The store with the highest frequency of $10,000-plus winners is Amoco Food Shop at the 2525 Boundary Street BP service station.
- The five winning tickets sold at the convenience store in the past decade total $675,000.
Where are the biggest winners?
Remember the four winning tickets sold at the Hilton Head Publix?
One of them, a 2017 MegaMillions ticket, was the second $1 million winner.
The only $500,000 ticket in the county also showed up in 2015, but at Station One on Hilton Head. The store is located at 1 Palmetto Parkway.
And while there's nothing quite like unexpectedly winning $1 million, or half that, a quarter million isn't bad at all.
In the past decade, six Beaufort County residents walked away with tickets for $250,000. One of them was sold at the winning Amoco station in Beaufort.
Of all counties in the Palmetto State in the past ten years, Beaufort County stores sold the 15th highest amount of tickets worth more than $10,000.
