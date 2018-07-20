How to survive if you get caught in a rip current

Rip currents are powerful, narrow channels of fast-moving water. Rip currents account for 80% of beach rescues, and can be dangerous or deadly if you don't know what to do. This video from NOAA Ocean Today shows you how to break the grip of the ri
A 10-acre private island is for sale just minutes away from Hilton Head Island, S.C. Buck Island is listed for nearly $6 million, and includes a main house and guest house, a pool, a "bonus island" and a boat slip in Harbour Town.
Toby –– Christine Ismail's exotic serval cat that escaped and spent four months in the woods last year before being found -- has recovered from his ordeal and is seen wandering around in his backyard sanctuary recently.
Adam Neese, 24, was killed when the car he was driving ran off of Lake Point Road off of Buckwalter Parkway in greater Bluffton and crashed into the trees at around 3 a.m. on Sunday.. A passenger was injured and taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital.
Emory Cooler of Okatie, South Carolina, was crowned USA National Junior Princess at the USA National Miss pageant held at Disney World on Saturday. Get to know the 6-year-old who will now be representing South Carolina to the nation.