This pre-Civil War SC plantation could be yours. Here’s how much it’s selling for

By Lana Ferguson

March 28, 2019 01:41 PM

A look at Bonnie Doone Plantation in Walterboro, SC

If you’re looking for a home with 32 rooms and more than 130 acres of property, $2.9 million could buy it for you in Walterboro.

The Bonnie Doone Plantation, located at 5878 Bonnie Doone Road, is on the market for the first time in 40 years, when it was bought by the Charleston Baptist Association in 1978, according to the plantation’s website. The plantation is just an hour from downtown Charleston in the Green Pond community, overlooking the Ashepoo River and Horseshoe Creek.

bonnie plantation.png
Bonnie Doone Plantation’s main house
Holcombe, Fair & Lane

The historic manor house, which has 12 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, was built in 1932 on the site of the original rice plantation house that was burned by Union troops after the Civil War, the listing says. It’s 9,600 square feet and has a library, large dining room, solarium/cocktail room, grand ballroom and in-ground pool.

library.png
Bonnie Doone’s library
Holcombe, Fair & Lane

While there are many historic details, the new owner may have some updating to do.

bathroom.png
One of the 10 bathrooms in the main home on Bonnie Doone Plantation.
Holcombe, Fair & Lane

bedroom.png
One of the 12 bedrooms in the plantation’s main house.
Holcombe, Fair & Lane

The exterior features weathered brick and Georgian-style columns with decorative wrought-iron accents. Surrounding the home — framing the horseshoe-shaped road that wraps around the property — are dozens of old live oak trees, according to the listing.

Altogether, the listing says, there are 18 structures on the property, including overnight cabins, a chapel, a cafeteria, a caretakers home, and several maintenance buildings.

chapel.png
Bonnie Doone’s chapel
Holcombe, Fair & Lane

Also included in the 130 acres is a small private island, Vesper Island, on the south end of the property, overlooking the marsh. It can be accessed via a footbridge.

The property also has a boat ramp and dock on Horseshoe Creek, minutes away from the Ashepoo River that provides direct access to the S.C. Intracoastal Waterway.

vesper island.png
The bridge to Vesper Island
Holcombe, Fair & Lane

The plantation is listed with Holcombe Fair & Lane.

The plantation has served as a camp for church kids and sports teams, a site for wedding ceremonies and other celebrations.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

