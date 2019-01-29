It’s a small win but we’ll take it

We’ve just about hit the six-month mark in our bus renovation project. To recap, here’s what’s been going on and what we’ve learned up to this point.
▪ My wife, Jenn, and I bought a bus and it’s parked at a tiny house building site in Cummings, Ga.
▪ We begin demo.
▪ We tear out bus seats. This is much harder and takes much longer than anticipated.
▪ We remove the metal siding inside the bus. We watch YouTube video after YouTube video to see how this is done. This project takes many trials and errors.
▪ We install insulation on the floor. This is the easiest task so far.
Now it’s time to insulate the walls and put down flooring.
To insulate the walls, we decide on Rockwool. It looks easy to install and quite frankly my father in-law, who has remodeled several houses, says it’s the best. Also it’s not wise to argue with your father in-law.
We calculate the space and buy one roll of Rockwool. We don our gloves and start putting the insulation in place. It’s not long before we realize that former art students shouldn’t be allowed to do math. The one roll we bought only covered half the walls.
We have been rooming with someone to cut expenses so we have more money available to work on our home. However we have to move out next month. There is nothing more stressful than seeing how close you are to living in your home yet it’s still so far away.
So what’s the quickest way to get us in the bus? We agree that if we have floors down, we can put down a bed and work on the rest little by little. It’s not the most ideal situation, but it will have to do.
The world of flooring
There are many options when it comes to flooring — vinyl, tongue and grove, pallets, 2-by-4s. We chose finished birch plywood because it’s pretty, inexpensive and gluing down one piece covers a lot of floor.
Our mini van can carry three pieces of plywood at a time and our bus requires six. We pick up some Liquid Nails to secure the flooring and now it’s a race against the sun. Once the sun sets there won’t be enough light to keep working.
The first canister of glue explodes on me. Great.
I grab the other canister and lather one side of the plywood with glue. We line up the wood with the back door and place it down, nice and straight. To insure that the glue adheres to the insulation we walk on the plywood and then place our rolled up king size foam mattress on top of it. And with that, the sun sets behind the mountains and darkness takes over our bus. We can no longer continue.
It’s hard not to feel defeated in times like this, but we remind ourselves that we accomplished something. So many times in the beginning of all this we accomplished nothing, so having all the supplies and part of the floor down is a win.
Next time of Redefining The American Dream: I am glued to my seat, literally. How did this happen? How do you put in flooring around a wheel well? Can we move in yet?
Steve Dassatti is a husband, father, film school graduate and now bus renovator. Despite his best efforts he has not lost his mind, or an appendage, yet. Follow his journey on Instagram @Thosemodernhippies.
