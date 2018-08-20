5 Celebrity South Carolinians that might surprise you.

Here are 5 celebrities that are from South Carolina.
Here are 5 celebrities that are from South Carolina.
From John Mellencamp to Darius Rucker: Take a look at these 8 celebrity SC homes

By Briana Saunders And Mandy Matney

August 20, 2018 08:54 AM

It may — or may not — come as a surprise that a number of celebrities call the Palmetto State home.

Even Michael Jordan makes the list — or did.

Whether you’ve visited or lived in South Carolina, you know its beaches, food and community make it one of the best places to spend time. Publications such as Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler continually rank South Carolina islands as the best.

Here’s where these celebrities are living large in South Carolina:

Bill Murray’s (former) home

The Illinois native decided to call Charleston a temporary home and is often spotted at some of the hottest spots in the area.

He’s invested quite a bit of time into the city, and co-owned the Charleston Riverdogs minor league baseball team and now opening a food truck park.

Murray’s former Sullivan’s Island home is now worth $3.9 million, according to Zillow’s zestimate.

Darius Rucker’s Charleston home

The Charleston native refused to leave his roots and now has owned two homes in the area.

He sold his former home in 2012 for $700,000 and now lives in a nearby home estimated to be worth $2.8 million.

Dana Perino’s part-time paradise

When the former White House press secretary isn’t on air on “The Five and The Daily Briefing on FOX, she’s relaxing at her Palmetto Bluff home in Bluffton with her husband and adorable pup.

Perino first visited the Lowcountry for a friend’s wedding, reported Charleston Home + Design, and fell in love with this “magical place.”

John Mellencamp’s island paradise

Daufuskie22222
A view of Daufuskie Island, South Carolina where John Mellencamp owns a waterfront home.
mmatney@islandpacket.com Mandy Matney

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer purchased land on Daufuskie around 30 years ago, but it sat empty for more than a decade.

Mellencamp still lives on the remote island you can only access by boat.

Southern Charm Star Patricia Altschul’s historic home

Altschul’s Charleston home is the talk of the town in the Holy City.

The house was already famous before Altschul walked through the door and purchased it for $4.8 million, though.

The house was originally built by 1853-1854 by Edisto Island cotton planter Isaac Jenkins Mikell for his third wife, Mary Martha Pope.

The home is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Michael Jordan’s (former) home

Real estate agent Kelly Ruhlin showed around this three-bedroom home in Wexford Plantation that famously belonged to basketball legend Michael Jordan. The home is up for sale again.

By

Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls at the time, purchased the three-bedroom, Wexford home on Hilton Head in 1988 for $550,000 and sold it in 1999 for $475,000.

The home is again for sale and is now listed at $609,900.

Ted Turner’s home

Tour the formerly private island retreat recently owned by media mogul Ted Turner. South Carolina bought St. Phillips Island, including Turner's home, in late 2017 to complement Hunting Island State Park.

By

CNN founder, media mogul and billionaire Ted Turner, owned the private island for decades and purchased it in 1979. His family and friends have used it as a retreat for sailing, fishing and entertaining for decades.

The state purchased the private oasis for $4.6 million in December. Now, it’ll be known as St. Phillips Island and park officials have big plans for the future.

The hope is that officials will have the island set up for the public to come and take limited hour tours by the end of the year.

Stephen Colbert’s childhood home

Screenshot (3).png
Screenshot of Stephen Colbert’s childhood home that is also known as the George Chislom home.
Tripadvisor

You can’t own or rent this beautiful home, but you can take a walking tour to see it in Charleston’s South of the Broad neighborhood.

Before Colbert made his mark on the place, the home was known as the George Chisholm House.



