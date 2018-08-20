From John Mellencamp to Darius Rucker: Take a look at these 8 celebrity SC homes

It may — or may not — come as a surprise that a number of celebrities call the Palmetto State home.
Even Michael Jordan makes the list — or did.
Whether you’ve visited or lived in South Carolina, you know its beaches, food and community make it one of the best places to spend time. Publications such as Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler continually rank South Carolina islands as the best.
Here’s where these celebrities are living large in South Carolina:
Bill Murray’s (former) home
The Illinois native decided to call Charleston a temporary home and is often spotted at some of the hottest spots in the area.
He’s invested quite a bit of time into the city, and co-owned the Charleston Riverdogs minor league baseball team and now opening a food truck park.
Murray’s former Sullivan’s Island home is now worth $3.9 million, according to Zillow’s zestimate.
Darius Rucker’s Charleston home
The Charleston native refused to leave his roots and now has owned two homes in the area.
He sold his former home in 2012 for $700,000 and now lives in a nearby home estimated to be worth $2.8 million.
Dana Perino’s part-time paradise
When the former White House press secretary isn’t on air on “The Five and The Daily Briefing on FOX, she’s relaxing at her Palmetto Bluff home in Bluffton with her husband and adorable pup.
Perino first visited the Lowcountry for a friend’s wedding, reported Charleston Home + Design, and fell in love with this “magical place.”
John Mellencamp’s island paradise
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer purchased land on Daufuskie around 30 years ago, but it sat empty for more than a decade.
Mellencamp still lives on the remote island you can only access by boat.
Southern Charm Star Patricia Altschul’s historic home
Altschul’s Charleston home is the talk of the town in the Holy City.
The house was already famous before Altschul walked through the door and purchased it for $4.8 million, though.
The house was originally built by 1853-1854 by Edisto Island cotton planter Isaac Jenkins Mikell for his third wife, Mary Martha Pope.
The home is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Michael Jordan’s (former) home
Jordan, who played for the Chicago Bulls at the time, purchased the three-bedroom, Wexford home on Hilton Head in 1988 for $550,000 and sold it in 1999 for $475,000.
The home is again for sale and is now listed at $609,900.
Ted Turner’s home
CNN founder, media mogul and billionaire Ted Turner, owned the private island for decades and purchased it in 1979. His family and friends have used it as a retreat for sailing, fishing and entertaining for decades.
The state purchased the private oasis for $4.6 million in December. Now, it’ll be known as St. Phillips Island and park officials have big plans for the future.
The hope is that officials will have the island set up for the public to come and take limited hour tours by the end of the year.
Stephen Colbert’s childhood home
You can’t own or rent this beautiful home, but you can take a walking tour to see it in Charleston’s South of the Broad neighborhood.
Before Colbert made his mark on the place, the home was known as the George Chisholm House.
