2 Bluffton golf courses listed at $3 million. Here’s who they hope will buy them

Two well-known public golf courses in Bluffton are on the market.
Crescent Pointe and Eagle’s Pointe golf clubs were listed for sale last week.
Greg Christovich, the Bluffton-based real estate broker who listed the courses, says the courses’ owner, Triple Crown Corporation, based out of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is selling the properties because of their location.
“Two companies that bought the courses together five years ago have since parted ways,” he said. “The company left with the courses felt it became nonstrategic to operate the courses without a local presence.”
According to Christovich, Crescent Pointe is the only Arnold Palmer-designed golf course in the Hilton Head Island area available to the general public. Davis Love III, a five-time champion of the RBC Heritage presented by Boeing PGA Tour golf tournament on Hilton Head, designed Eagle’s Pointe.
Crescent Pointe is listed at $1.575 million, while Eagle’s Pointe is up for sale at $1.4 million. Although the courses are owned by the same company, they will be available for individual sale.
Regardless of how they’re sold, though, Christovich says the courses’ deeds restrict anything but golf courses to occupy the land on which they sit.
He added that the ultimate objective is to find a local owner who can be present on the courses on a daily basis.
“It builds loyalty to the community,” he said. “We hope an owner of another golf course decides they can buy one or two more.”
The courses will remain open to the public while they are up for sale.
