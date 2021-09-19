‘Ted Lasso’ cleans up at 2021 Emmys

While it wasn’t quite a “Schitt’s Creek"-size sweep, the Emmys showered “Ted Lasso” with biscuits on Sunday, including wins for best comedy series, leading man Jason Sudeikis, supporting actress Hannah Waddingham and supporting actor Brett Goldstein.

The gentle Apple TV+ hit about a good-hearted Yankee coaching soccer in England earned 20 nominations for its first season, winning three Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony last week. Sunday’s trophies brought the series’ total wins to seven.

Any other result for comedy series and lead actor would have been a huge upset. “Lasso” was the heavy favorite in both categories, according to The Times’ BuzzMeter.

“The thing that’s charming about you, all of you, is that you don’t realize how wonderful you are,” Waddingham said onstage of all her collaborators on the series. “I just don’t think people realize what you bring to the room when we’re all quiet together. I’m so grateful to even be in your gaggle.”

Although the show never had a chance to match “Schitt’s Creek’s” unprecedented feat of sweeping all seven prime-time categories (“Lasso” didn’t have a nominated lead actress), the series has already made Emmy history, besting “Glee” for the most nominations for a first-year show.

“Truthfully, I don’t think any of us thought anyone would watch it, let alone like it, let alone all this,” said Goldstein on the series’ success in the press room. “But I do think it speaks to how starved people were to see people trying to be better and kinder. It felt so unusual. It was like, ‘Oh, we needed this. It says more than about what was going on than necessarily what we were doing.’”

(Yvonne Villarreal contributed to this report.)