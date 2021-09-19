Jean Smart adds to impressive Emmy showing for ‘Hacks’

It wasn’t a shock that double-nominee Jean Smart earned an Emmy Sunday for her work in HBO’s “Hacks,” playing a pioneering female comic who builds an unlikely friendship with the up-and-comer (Hannah Einbinder) tasked with freshening up her act.

The 69-year-old was the standout in a category that also included nominees Aidy Bryant for “Shrill,” Kaley Cuoco for “The Flight Attendant,” Allison Janney for “Mom” and Tracee Ellis Ross for “black-ish.” On Friday, reporter Glenn Whipp accurately predicted Smart would end up on top with this award.

The HBO Max comedy also won awards for comedy series writing (Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky) and comedy series directing (Aniello).

Smart was also nominated for supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role in “Mare of Easttown,” alongside Kathryn Hahn for “WandaVision,” Renée Elise Goldsberry and Phillipa Soo for “Hamilton,” and Moses Ingram for “The Queen’s Gambit” — but all lost out to Smart’s “Mare of Easttown” costar, Julianne Nicholson.

Smart also brought her Primetime Emmys win total to four. Smart has two previous wins for guest actress in a comedy series for appearances in “Frasier” (2000, 2001), plus one for supporting actress in a comedy series for “Samantha Who?” (2008).

This story was originally published September 19, 2021 9:56 PM.