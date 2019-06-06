Travel Channel is filming in Beaufort County on Friday. Here’s what we know

What is the ACE Basin — and why is it considered one of S.C.’s ‘hidden gems?’ The ACE Basin — made up of the Ashepoo, Combahee and Edisto rivers — is one of the largest wetland ecosystems on the Atlantic coast. Here's why South Carolina's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism thinks it's a hidden gem worth exploring. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The ACE Basin — made up of the Ashepoo, Combahee and Edisto rivers — is one of the largest wetland ecosystems on the Atlantic coast. Here's why South Carolina's Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism thinks it's a hidden gem worth exploring.

The Travel Channel will be filming in Yemassee on Friday, according to a Beaufort County news release.

The release said filming will take place on the Combahee River and the Steel Bridge Boat Landing, which will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Lowcountry’s scenic marshes and rich culture have been featured in a multitude of national and even international shows.

In the last year alone, multiple major TV networks flocked to Beaufort County to film. The Food Network and HGTV cameras were spotted in Hilton Head and Bluffton, and CBS filmed in Beaufort.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

On Thursday, a representative with the Travel Channel said she was unable to provide details about what exactly was being filmed this week.

In 2017, the Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” featured Chow Daddy’s on Hilton Head.