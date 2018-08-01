He was born and raised in Beaufort. Now he’s an Emmy nominee
Timmy O'Brien was born and raised in Beaufort, S.C. He moved to Atlanta after college, and has worked as a production designer for several well-known TV shows and movies. His recent work on the show "Atlanta" earned him a 2018 Emmy nomination.
Hilton Head native and star of the Charleston-based Bravo reality show "Southern Charm," Shep Rose appeared at Hilton Head’s The Boardroom on Wednesday night and gave a friend a heartfelt knuckle rub and gave hugs all around.
A Charleston veteran is the new owner of the Today Show's "puppy with a purpose." The veteran, Stacy Pearsall, met her service dog live on the show Thursday morning. Pearsall is a retired, award-winning combat photographer now known for her "Veter
The second episode of this season of "Ride with Norman Reedus" brought Reedus and Dave Chappelle to the Lowcountry. The duo drove from Charleston to Savannah, making a stop in St. Helena. While on the island, the pair ate at Gullah Grub and then v
LA Castle Studios and PureFlix.com released a trailer for the new soap opera based on Hilton Head Island that has a Christian theme. Watch this full trailer to see the stars. The show will air on PureFlix.com - a family friendly and Christian-base
Tom Wyatt of the Golf Ball Outlet & Fireworks Mega Store at Exit 8 in Hardeeville was recently featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Here, he describes what it was like, and tells the joke that was edited out afterward.
In an exclusive interview with the Island Packet, Southern Charm star talks about what it's like to be a reality star and look like a jerk (sometimes) on TV and what makes this season different from the others. Southern Charm Season 4 premieres a