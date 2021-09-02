New music: Kacey Musgraves, Metallica tribute, Jeremy Camp, NCT 127

Here’s a look at some of the top albums due out in September:

“Star-Crossed,” Kacey Musgraves

The country-pop star is set to unveil her hotly anticipated fourth studio album on Sept. 10. “Star-Crossed” follows the 2018 platinum-certified effort “Golden Hour,” which earned several big trophies (including album of the year) at the 61st annual Grammy Awards and propelled its author to the next level of superstardom.

The 15-song set is “structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts, tells an extremely personal journey of heartache and healing,” according to a news release. An accompanying music film, also called “Star-Crossed,” will be released the same day exclusively on Paramount+. Details: kaceymusgraves.com

“The Metallica Blacklist,” Various artists

Fifty-plus music acts, ranging from Miley Cyrus to Darius Rucker, are joining together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s eponymous fifth album — better known, of course, as “The Black Album” — by covering tracks from that landmark work from 1991. It’s available to download/stream on Sept. 10, with vinyl and CD versions to follow on Oct. 1, with all profits being donated to charities (chosen by the individual performers) as well as Metallica’s own All Within My Hands foundation. Details: metallica.com

“When You Speak,” Jeremy Camp

The popular singer-songwriter, known for such hit songs as “Walk by Faith,” “There Will Be a Day” and “He Knows,” returns with a new studio album on Sept. 10. Some might also know Camp’s name from 2020’s “I Still Believe” — the inspirational music biopic starring KJ Apa and Britt Robertson — which was based the artist’s life and first marriage. Details: jeremycamp.com

“Sticker,” NCT 127

NCT 127 fans will be happy to know that the South Korean pop act is set to release its third Korean-language studio album on Sept. 17. The band has also released one Japanese-language album, 2019’s “Awaken.” “Sticker” follows 2020’s “Neo Zone.” Details: nct127.com