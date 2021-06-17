The Black Crowes wrote a big batch of new songs during the pandemic

Black Crowes fans will be happy to know that during the pandemic shutdown, Chris and Rich Robinson weren’t feuding and they weren’t just sitting around bingeing Netflix shows.

The brothers who front the Crowes wrote as many as 20 songs during the break, Chris said in a Zoom interview Wednesday.

The band is about to embark on the 30th anniversary tour for its five-time platinum debut album “Shake Your Money Maker,” loaded with the singles “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard,” “She Talks To Angels” and “Hard To Handle,” a cover of the Otis Redding song.

Bumped from 2020, the tour opens July 20 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The 54-year-old Robinson said that during the shutdown he and Rich, notorious for the kind of blowups that often plague sibling bands, bonded over the songwriting.

“It’s a funny thing. Rich and I, we definitely had our issues. We’ve argued in the studio, we’ve argued backstage, eventually that spilled over onto the stage. We argued at an Italian restaurant in Berlin one time, whatever. But we don’t argue when we’re writing, you know what I mean? I think that’s why we made a lot of records.”

The last one they did together was 2009’s “Before the Frost ... Until the Freeze,” so new material would clearly be earthshaking for Crowes fans.

“We were sitting around during the pandemic, and Rich just started sending me stuff and two or three things turned into five or six things,” Chris said. “That’s just how we work. He has a little home studio, so he can send me rough sketches. I’m not that technologically advanced. I’m like with a pencil on an old piece of paper.”

For now, the tour, on which they play “Shake Your Money Maker” in full, is the focus but the songs should start to come to life once it wraps it up.

“We just want to get as many songs as we can and we’re working with George Drakoulias again, our producer, which has been fantastic. [He’s] one of the real last of the great ears for the essence of these songs, what they can be, how they live. A great song lives outside of the time it’s made. He has great vision that way. He understands our strong points as writers and our talent as musicians. So, it’s super exciting. I know we’re going to make a record. We could make one tomorrow. Again, our focus this whole time has just been the tour.”

