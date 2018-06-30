'Roseanne' star filming pilot for HBO in Lowcountry. More than 1,000 extras are needed

John Goodman will star as a televangelist in a pilot for HBO being filmed starting in mid-July in the Charleston area, according to multiple media reports.

"The Righteous Gemstones" is about a "world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed and charitable work," according to The Wrap, which reported that Danny McBride also will star.

Deadline Hollywood said Goodman and McBride will be father and son on screen with the younger generation seeking to modernize the ministry and "create a path of his own."

McBride's former "Vice Principals" co-star Edi Patterson will play his sister on this show, reported TV Line.

At least 1,500 extras of all ages and all races will be needed for filming, according to Tona B. Dahlquist Casting agency, which posted on Facebook that filming would run from mid-July through Aug. 3.

Those interested in being considered may submit the following information:

Two current photos (one close up and one full-length; may be taken with a cellphone)





Name





Phone number





Age





City and state in which you reside





Height and weight





Clothing sizes





Description of any visible tattoos and piercings





Color, make, model and year of the vehicle you drive





Email charlestonpilot@gmail.com with subject line being your age, race, gender, city and state. The example given in the casting call is "53, Hispanic/Latino Female, Charleston, SC."

Other listings on the casting agency's page are seeking males to portray deacons, Asian races to portray lifeguards and other characters, females to portray party girls, and security guards with handgun experience.





A phone number was not listed with any of the casting calls.

Holy City Sinner entertainment blog wrote that McBride and HBO, along with writer Jody Hill and producer David Gordon Green, have previously worked together on "Eastbound & Down" and "Vice Principals."

McBride and Green also worked together on the upcoming "Halloween" sequel that was filmed in Charleston earlier this year.

Goodman recently signed on with ABC for "The Conners," — a new "Roseanne" spinoff without Roseanne Barr set for this fall after the original spinoff was canceled, reported Variety.