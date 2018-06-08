‘Halloween’ remake now in theaters. Movie-goers may recognize these South Carolina settings

Forty years after Michael Myers first began killing teens in the fictional town of Haddonfield, Illinois, the “Halloween” film crew brought the infamous killer’s story to the Lowcountry.
This weekend you’ll be able to see how the filmmakers brought Michael Myers back to life in this retelling of the classic horror film in theaters.
If you can’t wait, you can even go as early as Thursday to relive the horror of “Halloween.”
An alternate reality continuation of the series that began in 1978, the slasher movie was filmed a few months ago in North Charleston.
The chilling trailer for the film was released June 8 and depicts parts of the Charleston metropolitan area, the Post and Courier reported.
Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode, who was terrorized as a teen by Myers, a murderous psychopath commonly referred to in the original film as “the boogeyman.”
The trailer shows Curtis, again as Strode, in Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg’s real-life neighborhood, bent on ridding the world of Myers for good.
The scene that reveals the killer’s famous mask was filmed in the courtyard at Military Magnet Academy in North Charleston. It’s used in the film as the mental institution from which Myers escapes.
Teens are shown walking down the streets of Charleston’s Hampton Park Terrace neighborhood gossiping about Strode’s story. Children are later shown trick-or-treating on the same streets.
Roads near the city’s Huger and President streets were blocked off for filming, according to The Post and Courier.
But if blocked roads were cause for any resident frustration, that frustration was likely lessened by the excitement and anticipation once Curtis dropped a selfie on social media from the film’s Lowcountry set.
Jamie Lee Curtis popped up in a number of spots around Charleston and fans were more than excied to take a selfie or two with her.
