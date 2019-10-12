Beer garden, fireworks, rides, and more: Hardeeville’s new festival has a lot planned

Facebook

A new festival is coming to the Lowcountry next month and you can find it in Jasper County.

Hardeeville Festival on Main will include two days of amusement rides, food trucks, crafts, sports, music, fireworks and a beer garden on November 1 and 2 at the Richard Gray Recreation Complex Park.

Activities begin at 4 p.m. Friday with the second annual “Battle of the Badges,” a charity softball game between the city’s police and fire departments. Darryl E. Van-Horne will also be performing that evening.

The events will last until about 9 p.m. on Friday, then pick back up from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The festival’s second day will have cornhole and basketball tournaments, a family-zone and amusement rides, craft vendors, and more.

Entertainment will be performing all day, including music from Pachanga, Muddy Creek, and Swingin’ Medallions.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks display.

Jennifer Combs, director of Hardeeville’s Parks, Recreations, and Tourism Department and chairperson for the event, said she hopes the festival will not only promote the city but bring the community together.

“We want this to be something the community can be proud of,” she said.

Admittance into the festival is free, while ride wristbands and entrance into the beer garden can be purchased on site.