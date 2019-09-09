Local Events

Hungry? Beaufort Restaurant Week is here with exclusive menus, deals

5 Lowcountry dishes to add to your food bucket list

These five dishes are Lowcountry delicacies that everyone should try at least once in their life. By
Up Next
These five dishes are Lowcountry delicacies that everyone should try at least once in their life. By

Attention, Beaufort (and everyone else, really):

Break out your stretchy pants and be prepared to indulge. Beaufort Restaurant Week is here.

The 10-day event with special deals and featured menus at some of the area’s favorite restaurants began Friday and goes through Sept. 15.

Here’s where you’ll find the food:

  • Q on Bay: The restaurant is offering both lunch and dinner menus. The lunch menu offers a two-course meal for $12.50 and a three-course menu for $14.50. Diners can enjoy Brunswick stew or a soup special, salads, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, and strawberry coconut cake. Dinner has a flat cost of $25 for three courses that includes a choice of salad, shrimp and grits, smoked pork tenderloin, 12 ounce house ribeye and a choice of chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake or strawberry coconut pecan cake.
  • Plums: The restaurant is offering a dinner menu with a selection of appetizers and entrees, including crab hushpuppies, baked stuffed oysters, baked salmon and bone-in pork chop.
  • Saltus River Grill: For $35, diners can enjoy a three-course dinner with 11 choices for the first course — including soups, salads, seafood options such as scallops and market fish, and more — the seafood options continue into the second course as well as steak and chicken, and a daily dessert special to finish the meal.
  • Breakwater Restaurant and Bar: The restaurant will offer both a lunch and dinner menu. The lunch menu will be two courses for $15, and customers may choose from clam & corn chowder and a trio of salads and entrees of moules-frites, chicken sandwich, and salmon BLT. Dinner will be $30 for three courses with dishes such as she-crab soup, curry salad, vegetable ramen, grilled sirloin, fried chicken and desserts of peach custard tart and cookies & cream trifle.
  • Fat Patties: Customers can enjoy three courses for $20 with dishes such as warm pimento beer cheese dip, Lowcountry poutine, nachos, choice of burger or brat, and craft draft beer or ice cream.
  • Old Bull Tavern: The tavern is offering two courses for $20 with selections that include a choice of wine or soup or salad, braised beef, chicken, and farfalle pasta Alfredo. There’s also a list of featured cocktails and drinks.
  • Hearth Wood Fired Pizza: The pizza spot is offering both lunch and dinner menus. A two-course lunch cost $18 and includes an option of sandwiches, such as chicken parmesan and meatball, or a half-pizza or lasagna. All served with a salad. The three-course dinner cost $28 for a salad or meatballs, a choice of eight different pizzas, and daily selections of house-made desserts.
  • Albergotti Grill: The restaurant is offering three courses for $35. Choices include shrimp crostini, lobster bisque, salads, lobster mac and cheese, chicken roulade, and more. Desserts include an option of a white chocolate tart, orange ginger creme brulee, and a chocolate mouse dish.
  • Roadhouse: For $25, guests can get a three-course meal at this BBQ spot. Starters include a choice of salads, corn muffins, and fried green tomatoes, followed by entrees including salmon, ribs, pulled pork sandwich, and more, finishing with dessert such as a brownie sundae, banana pudding, and strawberry cheesecake.

  • Mezes Mediterranean Grill: Customers can enjoy a glass of wine and a three-course meal for $25 at this restaurant. It includes a choice of salad, a main course such as chicken or vegetable Souvlaki, a lamb burger, and garlic shrimp pasta, and desserts like baklava and fig cheesecake.

Owner Lantz Price talks about the decision to go with the wood-fired oven to bake pizzas in his newest restaurant, Hearth Wood Fired Pizza.

By

Profile Image of Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson
Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college’s daily newspaper.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  