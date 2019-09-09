Hungry? Beaufort Restaurant Week is here with exclusive menus, deals

5 Lowcountry dishes to add to your food bucket list These five dishes are Lowcountry delicacies that everyone should try at least once in their life. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK These five dishes are Lowcountry delicacies that everyone should try at least once in their life.

Attention, Beaufort (and everyone else, really):

Break out your stretchy pants and be prepared to indulge. Beaufort Restaurant Week is here.

The 10-day event with special deals and featured menus at some of the area’s favorite restaurants began Friday and goes through Sept. 15.

Here’s where you’ll find the food:

Q on Bay: The restaurant is offering both lunch and dinner menus. The lunch menu offers a two-course meal for $12.50 and a three-course menu for $14.50. Diners can enjoy Brunswick stew or a soup special, salads, pulled pork and chicken sandwiches, and strawberry coconut cake. Dinner has a flat cost of $25 for three courses that includes a choice of salad, shrimp and grits, smoked pork tenderloin, 12 ounce house ribeye and a choice of chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake or strawberry coconut pecan cake.

Plums: The restaurant is offering a dinner menu with a selection of appetizers and entrees, including crab hushpuppies, baked stuffed oysters, baked salmon and bone-in pork chop.

Saltus River Grill: For $35, diners can enjoy a three-course dinner with 11 choices for the first course — including soups, salads, seafood options such as scallops and market fish, and more — the seafood options continue into the second course as well as steak and chicken, and a daily dessert special to finish the meal.

Breakwater Restaurant and Bar: The restaurant will offer both a lunch and dinner menu. The lunch menu will be two courses for $15, and customers may choose from clam & corn chowder and a trio of salads and entrees of moules-frites, chicken sandwich, and salmon BLT. Dinner will be $30 for three courses with dishes such as she-crab soup, curry salad, vegetable ramen, grilled sirloin, fried chicken and desserts of peach custard tart and cookies & cream trifle.

Fat Patties: Customers can enjoy three courses for $20 with dishes such as warm pimento beer cheese dip, Lowcountry poutine, nachos, choice of burger or brat, and craft draft beer or ice cream.

Ribaut Social Club: The restaurant is offering three courses for $35, with choices including summer gazpacho, beef filet, grouper, shrimp & grits, a vegan dish, chocolate custard galette, and more.

Old Bull Tavern: The tavern is offering two courses for $20 with selections that include a choice of wine or soup or salad, braised beef, chicken, and farfalle pasta Alfredo. There’s also a list of featured cocktails and drinks.

Hearth Wood Fired Pizza: The pizza spot is offering both lunch and dinner menus. A two-course lunch cost $18 and includes an option of sandwiches, such as chicken parmesan and meatball, or a half-pizza or lasagna. All served with a salad. The three-course dinner cost $28 for a salad or meatballs, a choice of eight different pizzas, and daily selections of house-made desserts.

Albergotti Grill: The restaurant is offering three courses for $35. Choices include shrimp crostini, lobster bisque, salads, lobster mac and cheese, chicken roulade, and more. Desserts include an option of a white chocolate tart, orange ginger creme brulee, and a chocolate mouse dish.

Roadhouse: For $25, guests can get a three-course meal at this BBQ spot. Starters include a choice of salads, corn muffins, and fried green tomatoes, followed by entrees including salmon, ribs, pulled pork sandwich, and more, finishing with dessert such as a brownie sundae, banana pudding, and strawberry cheesecake.

Mezes Mediterranean Grill: Customers can enjoy a glass of wine and a three-course meal for $25 at this restaurant. It includes a choice of salad, a main course such as chicken or vegetable Souvlaki, a lamb burger, and garlic shrimp pasta, and desserts like baklava and fig cheesecake.

