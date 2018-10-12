5 things to do in Beaufort County this weekend to celebrate the arrival of fall

Now that Tropical Storm Michael has left South Carolina and brought cooler temperatures, it’s time for the weekend to begin.

The weather will be perfect for enjoying the outdoors and it’ll officially feel like fall in the Lowcountry.





Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy a fall weekend with these events and outdoor activities:

1. Seriously, go to the beach

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Now that tourist season is over, it’s a great time for locals to enjoy a much quieter beach experience

Tropical storm Michael didn’t stop residents in Beaufort County from enjoying the cooler temperatures.

Forecasters predict that because of Michael, the heat and humidity we’ve felt so late in the season will vanish thanks to the storm.





The temperature will stay between the low 60s and low 80s.

But be careful if you’re thinking about going for a swim, National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Emlaw warned the waters still might have a rip current.

2. Art on the Street

The Historic Bluffton’s Arts and Seafood Festival should also resume its activities this weekend thanks to the nice weather.

Walk around Historic Bluffton and see what local artists have to offer this year.

There are also a number of other events to enjoy as part of the festival this weekend, including Chalk the Walk, for those interested in drawing on the sidewalk.

3. Walk along one of the Lowcountry’s beautiful trails

If the heat has made you go to the gym rather than run outside, this weekend will give you the perfect change of scenery.

The Spanish Moss Trail in Beaufort will give you a workout along with gorgeous water views.

4. Get your pumpkins or go on a hayride

It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween, so if you want to decorate for the season it’s time to pick your pumpkins.

Dempsey’s U-Pick Farms and Holiday Farms are both good options to get some of the best pumpkins around. You can even go on a leisurely hayride to Holiday Farms’ pumpkin patch.

You and the kids can also enjoy petting a few farm animals at there and maybe set up a picnic after.

5. Beaufort Food Truck Festival

Screenshot from Facebook event

Try some of the best food in the Lowcountryside by going to this food truck festival.

You’ll also be helping a good cause since the event will help support Jaycee Camp Hope.

There’s more than the Beaufort food truck festival, though. Savannah will havea similar event Sunday in Daffin Park.

Don’t eat a big breakfast before going and make sure to bring some leftovers home.

What are your plans for the perfect fall weekend after the storm? Let us know in the comments.