‘Tuck Everlasting’ an enchanting production about life and love

Would you want to live forever? And what age would you choose to be if you found that through some unimaginable circumstances, you might be offered life everlasting?
Think about it.
In a charming, entertaining and roundabout way, the award winning musical “Tuck Everlasting,” which opened last Friday night on the stage of the Seahawk Cultural Center, approaches that profound question.
The cast of the Southeastern Summer Theatre Institute presents this evocative musical, which takes us along a magical, mystical journey, to gaze, clear-eyed at all of the implications.
From the instant we entered the theater, we knew that this production was unlike any we had seen before. The stage, an expanded forest glen, was completely open to our view. As our eyes adjusted to our darker surroundings, we began to focus on the setting -- Treegap, New Hampshire, 1893,-- and its woodlands.
The sound of birdcalls and crickets welcomed us to that very special place.
Soon our gaze was drawn to a dozen or so brightly colored umbrellas which were fully opened and suspended in an artful cluster, at random lengths. They were rimmed with tiny lights, upside down and tethered by unanticipated heavy ropes.
Director Joe Barros symbolically employs these umbrellas to suggest life and death. Their presence is felt throughout the entire piece and we are reminded that we must not be fearful of dying, but we must choose to live life to the fullest. In the foreground was a giant elevated, wooden, moving circular stage, which would later support and even transport the performers.
The book by Tim Federele and Claudia Shear, with the music of Chris Miller and lyrics by Nathan Tysen seemed fully served as the cast of characters appeared carefully cosseted by the story and the setting.
“Tuck Everlasting” follows an adventurous eleven year old girl, Winnie Foster, who lives at the edge of a forest with her recently widowed mother Betsy and her Nana.
The story complicates when, during a walk in the woods, an accidental meeting creates her friendship with Jesse Tuck, 17, and the rest of the Tuck family. There’s Mae the mom and Angus the dad, Miles, Jesse’s brother and Thomas. The Tuck family, just so you’ll know, simply became immortal, one day around a hundred years ago, because they drank the waters from an enchanted spring.
Rounding out the cast and giving the story action and dramatic impact, are the good guys, Constable Joe and his son and potential deputy, Hugo and the evil, villainous wrong doer, the Man in the Yellow Suit.
“Tuck Everlasting” was directed and choreographed by famed New York based, Joe Barros, who took this engaging musical to an entirely new level through his imaginative approach and specific handling of the importance of living life.
Start to finish, you will be absorbed by the accomplishments of the cast of SSTI. Each of the 29 cast members performed splendidly whether they were in leading roles, or supporting the production as members of the ensemble or appearing as both.
Musical director Andrew Austin saw to the score and to the particularly notable impact of the SSTI orchestra. My own very favorite musical scene was “My Most Beautiful Day” and you’ll enjoy particularly, “Join the Parade,” “Everlasting,” and “The Wheel” which really is the kind of existential message at the heart of our show.
Stage management, the lighting and sound of this carefully complicated story and setting was spot-on.
Now would be the time to note the handling by eight student participants, the technical requirements of this beautiful and complicated production. The wide variety of costumes, with clothes for mourning and clothes for happy celebrations with a side trip to costumes of the characters at a fair were simply knock-out.
What an amazing production. “Tuck Everlasting,” captivating as it carefully evoked thoughts about love and loss, right up to the inspired handling of its final resolution.
Live life.
About the show and SSTI
Ben Wolfe, founder and producer of Southeastern Summer Institute is good at knowing what is good.
“Tuck Everlasting” actually began more than a year ago. He selected director and choreographer Joe Barros to begin to develop the concept for this production and ultimately to take it to the stage.
All participants in this production of SSTI applied, auditioned and were ultimately awarded a place in “Tuck Everlasting.” This group of talented, gifted and determined young people, mainly high school students, have come from around the globe, from places like California, Indiana, Paris, North Carolina, Hong Kong and Oregon.
The student singers, actors, dancers and tech students have come together to learn, to participate, to become contributors, in a way, toward making this production a complete success.
Want to go?
“Tuck Everlasting”
Seahawk Cultural Center
Final shows this Friday, Saturday and a Sunday matinee
(866) 749-2228
