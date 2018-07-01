Old favorite comes to life in Hilton Head production

Saturday Night Fever the Musical opened last Friday evening on the stage of the Elizabeth Wallace Theater of the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina. The popular musical, based on the film of the same name, will run through July 29, and you must not miss this Hilton Head production.
The musical, featuring songs by the Bee Gees and Kool and the Gang, is filled with jaw-dropping dancing and first-rate vocals that reminded me of the famous disco era of the seventies. How lucky for all of us at the performance to experience the inclusion of an outstanding group of actors, singers and dancers, most of whom come to us through New York associations, to take our Saturday Night Fever to the top. Look forward to full-on performances of your favorites, like Stayin’ Alive, Boogie Shoes, Disco Inferno, Jive Talkin’, Night Fever, Nights on Broadway, More Than a Woman, and “How Deep is Your Love.”
Director and choreographer Antoinette Dipietropolo vastly experienced in the theater scene, but new to Hilton Head and the Arts Center, has, since her arrival a few months ago, seen to the casting, the choreography, and more, to bring this well-known musical to all of us.
With that said, I must tell you that there are surprise results in every direction. The actors, singers, musicians and dancers are highly talented and experienced, the choreography is fresh and original, and the technical staff has created the perfect ground upon which Saturday Night Fever the Musical, can be played.
As the storyline is set, the energy on the stage begins to build. The opening night audience, which filled the theater to the brim, was first taken by the dramatic opening, then in moments, as if on cue, the music suddenly broke through and their enthusiasm exploded. They all joined in with hand clapping, foot stomping, even singing along after the first note of “Stayin’ Alive.” Everyone on stage and in the audience was together, and fully in place with the music.
The North American script of 2017, written by Sean Cercone and David Abbinati, follows much of the original film, and tells the story through the way cool, Tony Manero (Anthony Crouchelli). He and his best friends are focused on little more than their hairdos, their Brooklynese, and their identifying gait, the Brooklyn strut ... oh ... and Saturday night dancing at the 2001 Odyssey discotheque, where he hopes to win a dancing competition. Soon we will view Tony Manero through a different lens, and watch him as he begins a kind of journey – his coming of age, generally, and self-discovery, specifically.
Saturday Night Fever is filled with good fun, good humor, good music, high-energy performances and eye-popping dancing.
But, I must tell you that the musical does, by turns, move from good time and good fun to a down side, which suggests, even projects, issues such as gang violence and ethnic tensions, as, those living in Bayridge, Brooklyn, become the point of those social intersections.
Happily and quickly, the downsides are replaced with the hopeful flashing of brightly colored lights, mirrored balls, much more singing and dancing, and the whisper of new beginnings.
Stephanie, Tony’s dance partner and potential love interest (Lisa Karlin) encourages Tony’s transformation as she considers a new slice of life ... a fresh start out of nowhere.
This time, when the magical music begins, and just when you think the music can’t get any better, you’ll hear the show-stopping voice of the DJ at 2001 Odyssey, Candy, (Candace Glover). Glover, you’ll remember, was crowned the winner of season 2 of American Idol, and lived in nearby St. Helena Island. She is partnered with the most incredible DJ, Monty, (Vincent Ortega) and together, they sing and they dance and offer the most eye-popping performance. And what’s more, they share the most palpable chemistry.
The storyline wraps up at the long-awaited dance contest at Odyssey 2001, which Tony and Stephanie hope to win. He’s outfitted in the three-piece white suit of his dreams, and Stephanie has never seemed more beautiful, graceful nor attainable. They compete against two other couples, who outdance them at every turn. You’ll be thrilled at the decision Tony makes when he and Stephanie are selected in first place ... a beginning of a new beginning.
Saturday Night Fever
Arts Center of Coastal Carolina
Through July 29
14 Shelter Cove Lane, Hilton Head
843-842-2787
artshhi.com
