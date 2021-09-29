Horoscopes for Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Aries Listen to your gut instinct, especially where friends and partners are concerned. For instance, you might suddenly get the feeling that you should ring someone, and then when you call, you discover that they need to talk to you. If you meet someone for the first time, pay attention to your first impressions, because they will be surprisingly accurate. Lucky Number 636 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus Be warned, this isn't the right day for concentrating on details or very precise facts and figures. Your brain simply isn't working that way right now, and you'll probably find that your mind has wandered and you're thinking about something totally different. However, you'll excel at staring into space and letting your imagination go to work, because you'll come up with some fantastic ideas that way. Lucky Number 807 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini Your imagination is your best friend today, provided that you don't let it get out of control. It's a fantastic day for doing some day dreaming because it will be very inspirational, filling your mind with all sorts of wonderful ideas. However, you need to know where your imagination stops and reality begins, especially if you're dealing with worldly concerns. Lucky Number 230 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer Use your imagination Cancer, especially when thinking about your finances and about your family. Maybe you need to put yourself in a loved one's shoes to fully understand what they're going through, or perhaps you have to come up with some inventive ways of boosting your income. Lucky Number 245 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo Your mind is floating all over the place today and it's a lovely feeling. You won't be able to concentrate on anything very detailed for long, so postpone anything important for a couple of days until you're more in the mood for it. But you'll excel at anything that's creative, imaginative and sensitive today, particularly if you're talking to someone you care about. Lucky Number 806 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo In true Virgo style, you're very interested in health matters today. You might even be tempted to book a complementary therapy or treatment if you're feeling slightly jaded or you're curious to know what it's all about. If you're going to the doctor or dentist, make sure you understand what you're being told rather than just hoping for the best. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Your imagination knows no bounds today, so give it some exercise. You might enjoy writing something creative or inspired, whether it's your diary or you intend to get it published, or you might prefer to put brush to canvas. It doesn't matter what you decide to do as long as you do something. You may need to keep a pinch of salt handy when talking to a loved one who seems to have lost sight of the facts. Lucky Number 597 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio The plight of a certain someone arouses your compassion today, making you want to help them in any way you can. One of the most valuable ways you can do this is to listen to their tale of woe with an open mind, and without trying to give them unsolicited advice, or believing you know where they're going wrong. Alternatively, if you're the one who needs a shoulder to cry on you'll value having someone to confide in. Lucky Number 786 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Act on your hunches today because they'll steer you in the right direction. You might get a strong urge to ring someone you haven't spoken to in a while, only to discover that they've been thinking about you or they've got some important information for you. Your imagination is working well, too, so give it plenty of scope. Lucky Number 242 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Although you normally have a mind like a steel trap, it isn't working that way today. Instead, you're in a very imaginative state and it will be difficult to concentrate on anything for long without your brain wandering off into goodness knows what highways and byways. So postpone anything complicated or important until you're more in the mood for it, and concentrate instead on dreaming up new ideas and concepts. Lucky Number 310 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius Your intuition stands you in good stead today because it will help you to understand concepts and theories that might otherwise go over your head. You're particularly interested in ideas with a spiritual, religious or mystical slant, and you'll want to spend as much time on these as you can. You might even revise a core belief in light of what you discover today. Lucky Number 372 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus