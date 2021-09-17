Horoscopes for Friday, September 17, 2021

Aries Your closest relationships come under scrutiny as the Winged Messenger begins the backstairs tango in your seventh house of marriage and partnerships today. Listen carefully to what your spouse or partner is saying during the next three weeks -- and perhaps even more carefully to what he or she is not saying! Lucky Number 338 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus The next three weeks may bring snafus at work and troubles with your health as Mercury turns retrograde in your sixth house. Double check everything and get second opinions as the Winged Messenger goes astray. This is not a good time to begin anything new, as misunderstandings and confusion reign. Pay attention to detail and make sure all the t's are crossed and the i's dotted. Lucky Number 090 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Mercury dances the backstairs tango in your fifth house of romance over the next three weeks, urging you to pay more attention to your children and to get in touch with your own inner child. If you are sending love notes, or meeting your lover, be sure to get the addresses, dates and times correct, as mistakes in these areas are just the sorts of embarrassments that can occur. While typically a time of frustration, it can also present opportunities to reflect and analyze current situations. Take a deep breath and use this to your advantage! Lucky Number 894 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer A victory dinner with your love is in order tonight as Mercury turns tail, even if you're just celebrating surviving the past six months! You have been tested and tried relentlessly, but still prevail. Your consistency in the face of transformation is apparent as your persistence pays off. The next few weeks may bring a promotion or other form of increase in status. Lucky Number 100 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Mercury, the Cosmic Trickster, turns retrograde in your third house of communication, making it unusually difficult to express yourself clearly over the next three weeks. Misunderstandings and confusion could frustrate your attempts to achieve your goals, so slow down and read the fine print very carefully. This is also the time to notice what is not being said... Pay attention to body language and other forms of non-verbal communication. Lucky Number 370 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo You may need to tighten your belt as Mercury, your life-ruler, turns retrograde in your second house of personal finances; funds may be held up and delayed until after Mercury turns direct again on October 9th. Have patience as business matters move slowly... look at this as a time to reconsider your values and priorities. In fact, this could be a blessing in disguise. Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Virgo

Libra Mercury, the divine Messenger, turns retrograde in your sign today, Libra, creating some degree of havoc in your personal life, although you will get the chance to right past misunderstandings. Expect business transactions and communications to slow down over the next three weeks, as confusion and frustration reign. This is not a good time to travel, or make expensive purchases, so keep a low profile and put your plans on hold. Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio Everything grinds to a halt as Mercury turns retrograde in your twelfth house today. Take a few deep breaths and try not to get frustrated, because the next three weeks may find you struggling to express yourself as neatly as usual. At least you will have plenty of time to formulate just exactly what it is you want to say! Be patient with your loved ones and with government departments, institutions, hospitals and the like, as they cannot read your mind. Lucky Number 551 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius Mercury turns retrograde in your eleventh house of friends and associates today. The next three weeks may find you committing a few slips of the tongue, so practice keeping your peace. You may find that if you spend more time listening than speaking, you will soon know which friends are true blue and which friends are fair weather. Lucky Number 943 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Scorpio

Capricorn Mercury turns retrograde in your mid-heaven, the house of career and status, slowing down your progress on the job. Be sure to take notes and document everything, as misunderstandings and confusion reign. Stay as organized as possible while the trickster does his best to trip you up... by the time it is all over, you will have come out on top. Lucky Number 107 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Mercury turns retrograde in your ninth house of travel and adventure today, slowing down your pace for the next three weeks. Travel is not what it used to be, now that we have entered a new age of *increased security*, but of course, this is for our benefit. Haha. Those of you involved in higher education, publishing, religion or other cultural pursuits may be frustrated by red tape... just take a deep breath and have patience. Lucky Number 203 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra