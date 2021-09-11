Horoscopes for Saturday, September 11, 2021

Aries Close and intimate relationships will blossom during the coming four weeks. This will be a wonderful opportunity for you to reveal your deepest feelings about some of the important people in your life. If you're currently a solo Aries, you might soon meet someone who will transform your world in many ways. Lucky Number 626 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Taurus Your relationships blossom between now and mid October, thanks to your amenable attitude. You'll be far more concerned about keeping the peace than about getting your own way, although there may be times when you need to stand up for yourself even at the expense of harmony, to stop someone walking all over you. Lucky Number 935 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini Yesterday's friction hasn't yet gone away. Anything could escalate, but you can clear the air, so that everyone knows where they stand. But try not to bear a grudge, nor to dredge up past grievances that have little or nothing to do with what's happening right now. Lucky Number 917 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer During the next few weeks you'll take great pleasure from the things and people that make your world go round. That might mean buying items that please you, even if they don't cost very much, or splashing out on something that's expensive but will grow in value over the years. You'll also enjoy buying items that will make you feel good about yourself, such as some new clothes or make-up. Lucky Number 612 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Leo It's very tempting to tell a special person where they're going wrong today. But will they appreciate your pearls of wisdom? No, they won't. In fact, they'll go further than that and tell you to mind your own business or point out all the ways that you're going wrong. You should also avoid starting a row about someone's values or what they spend their money on. It's a day for keeping your opinions to yourself unless you don't mind having a blazing row. Lucky Number 456 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Your popularity starts to soar today and it will continue to be high for the next few weeks. You might find that you're in much greater demand than usual with your friends, or you could be spoilt for choice when it comes to romantic partners. Lucky you! It's also a wonderful excuse to splash out on some treats and gifts for yourself. Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Libra If things were tricky yesterday, unfortunately they're even more edgy today. You really need to sort things out now, rather than to let them carry on in this tense way for any longer. If that means having a rip-roaring row, then so be it. But try not to drag in old scores or past grievances. Deal with what's happening right now, not what's effectively ancient history. Lucky Number 875 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio During the next few weeks you'll really enjoy taking care of yourself and giving yourself some treats. You might decide to go for a top-to-toe makeover if you think it's necessary, or splash out on a new hairstyle or some different make-up. Whatever you do, you'll want to put your personal enjoyment and happiness before other considerations. Lucky Number 869 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Sagittarius There's a lot of tension in the air, but don't let it to get to you. You'll easily lose your temper, and unfortunately you might do it with the wrong people, such as a boss or an older relative. However, you need to let off steam somehow, so don't bottle up your feelings completely. Look for positive and therapeutic outlets for all that angst. Lucky Number 453 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Your social life will take up more of your time from today, and during the next couple of weeks you'll enjoy getting together with friends. If you're single you might even fall for someone with whom you have a platonic relationship right now, or you might get involved with someone you meet through a group activity. Lucky Number 476 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Aquarius Here's a great opportunity to cultivate people of power and influence. That doesn't mean shamelessly sucking up to them, but it does involve such things as doing some networking, or chatting to your boss and being genuinely interested in what he or she might have to say. You might also get involved with someone who's either much older or much younger than you. Lucky Number 137 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces