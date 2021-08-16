Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, August 16, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

There have been times this month when communications haven't always been very easy, but thankfully they get back to normal from today. This is especially good news for your social life because it means that talking to friends and family will stop being a struggle to make yourself understood and will become much more enjoyable and relaxing.

Lucky Number

147

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Taurus

April 20-May 20

All those crossed wires that you've had to cope with recently start to sort themselves out from today, leading to a much easier atmosphere with loved ones. It will also help if you can bring yourself to apologize for anything hurtful that you might have done or said, even if you secretly believe that you were provoked beyond endurance and behaved very well under the circumstances.

Lucky Number

676

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You'll be pleased to hear that all those communication problems you've been dealing with lately start to melt away today. However, you may have to perform a damage limitation exercise by checking that important letters reached their destination and doing something about it if they didn't, or repairing a rift with a certain person.

Lucky Number

519

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Libra

Cancer

June 22-July 22

You don't need me to tell you what a strange time you've been having with your finances recently. Communications have left a lot to be desired and there have been some tricky glitches to sort out. Well, I'm happy to announce that the worst is now over and you can start getting back to normal. Your first priority is to track down any missing payments and to sort out any monetary muddles that might put a black mark against your name with certain people.

Lucky Number

445

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

It hasn't always been easy to make yourself understood recently. There have been times when you've been at cross-purposes with other people, causing lots of confusion, but now, thankfully, things are starting to get back to normal. Start by making sure any important letters or messages have been received and understood, and put right any misunderstandings.

Lucky Number

660

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer
Virgo

August 23-September 22

There have been times recently when it's been difficult to get your point across to certain people. Maybe they didn't understand or you felt tongue-tied and unable to find the right words. Happily, things start to resolve themselves from today, which will give you the chance to sort out any recent misunderstandings and get things back on track.

Lucky Number

649

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

There have been times recently when it's been difficult to make a true connection with a friend. Maybe you haven't quite understood each other or there hasn't been enough time for proper conversations. Whatever has been wrong, you get the chance to begin putting it right from today. Forget any recriminations or judgements and start afresh, right now.

Lucky Number

294

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

If you've been struggling with the recent communications problems that have plagued your job, your relationship with older friends and relatives, and your dealings with bureaucracy, the good news is that everything starts to improve from today. However, don't expect all the problems to magically resolve themselves because you may still have to put in some spade work to repair rifts or chase up missing documents.

Lucky Number

150

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You've struggled to get hold of the facts during the past three weeks, which has caused a few mix-ups and muddles, but luckily all those confusions start to unravel themselves from today. Think about what you've learnt from the upsets of the past few weeks, especially if you've discovered that the truth is a lot more subjective than you once thought.

Lucky Number

970

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

During the past couple of weeks there have been times when you've struggled to make loved ones understand you. For some reason they couldn't grasp what you were talking about. But all that starts to change from today, when communications begin to return to normal. They may still need a nudge in the right direction from you, however, so don't automatically assume that it's a case of least said, soonest mended. You may need to do a bit more explaining than that.

Lucky Number

660

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

There have been times recently when it's been hard to hit it off with certain people because you've had to cope with so many misunderstandings. Well, these communication failures start to sort themselves out from today, much to your relief. You may have to give them a helping hand every now and then. For example, if you know someone is annoyed with you, you'll have to tell them how sorry you are.

Lucky Number

141

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You've had to cope with a few crossed wires lately, especially where your work and health are concerned, but from today you get the chance to start getting things back to normal. Check that any important paperwork reached its destination, especially if you sent it by post or email. If it got lost somewhere, you'll need to send it again.

Lucky Number

570

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
