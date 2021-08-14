Horoscopes for Saturday, August 14, 2021

Aries Today's delicious New Moon promises you a host of benefits during the next two weeks. For a start, there could be some wonderful news about someone who's very special to you. And a close relationship could also go from strength to strength. If you're looking for a new love, you might meet him or her any day now, so keep your eyes peeled! Lucky Number 792 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus It's time to turn over a new leaf, especially where home and family are concerned. If you've been at each other's throats recently, you need to sort out the problem and then call a truce. There could also be progress if you're in the throes of moving house and have been wondering why nothing's happened recently. You might also have a new addition to the family in the next few weeks. Lucky Number 510 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Gemini Today's New Moon will have a positive impact on your communications during the next two weeks, helping you to sort out any glitches that have sprung up between you and other people recently. It may also signal a change in your surroundings, perhaps because you're about to move home or because your neighborhood is being improved. Lucky Number 388 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Cancer The past few days have been a financial muddle but today's New Moon gives you the chance to make some sense out of everything that's been going on. Do your best to marshal your thoughts over the next two weeks and work out the best possible strategy. If you need to adopt a new financial policy, start mapping it out now. Time really is money. Lucky Number 535 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Leo Today's New Moon gives you a huge shot in the arm, and over the next couple of weeks it will inspire you to make some exciting changes to your personal life. It's time to turn over a new leaf, perhaps by altering your image in some way or embarking on a new personal quest. If it's your birthday today or tomorrow, or you were celebrating yesterday, your year ahead will involve a very significant new chapter in your life. Lucky Number 215 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo This is a great day for thinking about your finances, especially if you're trying to dream up some schemes to make money. Be prepared to take some chances without doing anything too risky or foolish. You should also be open to any opportunities that come along, even if they don't seem all that great to begin with. Lucky Number 744 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Scorpio

Libra Give your brain some exercise. You are an air sign, which means you're very good at intellectual pursuits and this is a great day for getting involved in them. Maybe you could have a fascinating discussion with someone that really makes you think, or perhaps you'd prefer to put your thoughts down on paper. But do something! Lucky Number 416 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aries

Scorpio There's a New Moon today and it will be affecting your career and long-term goals during the coming two weeks. This is great news if you're hoping to make a name for yourself or you want to launch an important new project that you hope will boost your reputation. It's also a great opportunity to apply for a new job or to ask for promotion. What have you got to lose? Lucky Number 097 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Sagittarius Today's New Moon will have an invigorating effect on your brain during the next two weeks. You'll feel really at home, actually, because this New Moon will stimulate your life-long Sagittarian desire to find out more about the world and get more involved in it. It could also bring some great opportunities your way, much to your delight. Lucky Number 402 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn If you want to put your money to work, start thinking about how you can make it grow. Maybe you should seek some expert advice if you aren't sure what to do, or perhaps you're now ready to make a decision and hope that it turns out well. This is certainly a good day for setting the ball rolling, provided that you know what you're doing and you don't take any foolish risks. Lucky Number 991 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius Today brings a New Moon that will have a harmonious effect on your relationships during the coming two weeks. This is your chance to create a rapprochement with someone if you've fallen out with them lately, and to make sure it continues. You might also embark on a new partnership between now and mid August, in which case it will stand a good chance of being a success. Lucky Number 483 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries