Horoscopes for Friday, July 16, 2021

Aries Today's New Moon underlines your current need to stay in familiar and well-loved surroundings, and it's telling you to make the most of such settings during the coming fortnight. It's also a good time to make a fuss of your nearest and dearest, so how about inviting some of them over to your place for a special meal. There could also be an addition to the family circle now. Lucky Number 236 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You long to give yourself a good time today, even if that simply means curling up on the sofa with a box of chocolates or getting together with some of your favourite people. You're in a self-indulgent mood, and have no desire to stint yourself in any way. One of the biggest attractions for you will be some comfort food, so take care if you're supposed to be on a diet. Lucky Number 204 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini You're very receptive to new ideas, which is just as well as you may hear something interesting before too long. A loved one may want to run an idea past you, in which case you should listen to them carefully before saying what you think. You might also hatch up some clever schemes, although you'll be more interested in the big picture than in the details. Lucky Number 484 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Cancer This is a really important day because there's a New Moon and it will be lighting up your life during the next two weeks. This is the ideal opportunity for you to begin a new chapter in your life, perhaps by embarking on an exciting challenge or making a fresh start. It's also the perfect excuse to give yourself a makeover and evolve into a brand new you. Lucky Number 962 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Today brings a New Moon and you'll really feel its influence during the next two weeks. This will be a great time to get involved in a good cause, such as lending your weight to a charity. You might also do some hospital visiting or spend time with someone who keeps themselves out of the public gaze for some reason. Lucky Number 619 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Virgo You'll enjoy spending money today, although you'll be happiest if you can do it by yourself rather than have someone tagging along behind you. That's because you're in the mood to part with great slabs of cash and you don't want anyone asking any awkward questions or giving a sharp intake of breath when they hear the shop assistant telling you how much you've spent. But you won't go overboard, will you? Lucky Number 603 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra This is a wonderful day for enjoying your friendships and mixing with people who are on the same wavelength as you. In fact, you won't want to do anything else, which will be a problem if you're expected to do lots of work. Can you delay it until another day, or will you have to get it out of the way before you can enjoy yourself? Lucky Number 306 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Scorpio Today's New Moon will usher lots of luck into your life during the next two weeks, so do what you can to attract it and then keep hold of it. For a start, you should grab opportunities as they arise in case they pass you by all too quickly. You don't want to be wise after the event, when it's too late to profit by it. This is also a great time for taking a few modest risks. Lucky Number 942 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Sagittarius You want to have a good time and nothing less will do. Your instincts are telling you to skip work and other chores, and to play hooky instead. But is this such a good idea? Would it be a better idea to get all the serious stuff out of the way first, so you can enjoy yourself with a clear conscience? Come on, Sagittarius, you already know the answer to this one! Lucky Number 873 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn Today's New Moon has a revitalizing effect on your partnerships during the coming fortnight, especially if things have been a little dicey between you and a certain person recently. That doesn't mean everything will fall into place with no effort on your part, but the efforts you do make to heal over any rifts will be effective and successful. Lucky Number 851 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aquarius

Aquarius This promises to be one of the nicest days in the whole of July, so make the most of it. You're in a sociable and gregarious mood so you won't want to spend a lot of time working or being by yourself when you could be out with some friends. If you'd prefer to be with you-know-who rather than a gang of chums, you'll have a fabulous time and won't want it to end. Lucky Number 766 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius