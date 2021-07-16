Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Friday, July 16, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

Today's New Moon underlines your current need to stay in familiar and well-loved surroundings, and it's telling you to make the most of such settings during the coming fortnight. It's also a good time to make a fuss of your nearest and dearest, so how about inviting some of them over to your place for a special meal. There could also be an addition to the family circle now.

Lucky Number

236

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You long to give yourself a good time today, even if that simply means curling up on the sofa with a box of chocolates or getting together with some of your favourite people. You're in a self-indulgent mood, and have no desire to stint yourself in any way. One of the biggest attractions for you will be some comfort food, so take care if you're supposed to be on a diet.

Lucky Number

204

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Libra

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You're very receptive to new ideas, which is just as well as you may hear something interesting before too long. A loved one may want to run an idea past you, in which case you should listen to them carefully before saying what you think. You might also hatch up some clever schemes, although you'll be more interested in the big picture than in the details.

Lucky Number

484

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

This is a really important day because there's a New Moon and it will be lighting up your life during the next two weeks. This is the ideal opportunity for you to begin a new chapter in your life, perhaps by embarking on an exciting challenge or making a fresh start. It's also the perfect excuse to give yourself a makeover and evolve into a brand new you.

Lucky Number

962

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Leo

July 23-August 22

Today brings a New Moon and you'll really feel its influence during the next two weeks. This will be a great time to get involved in a good cause, such as lending your weight to a charity. You might also do some hospital visiting or spend time with someone who keeps themselves out of the public gaze for some reason.

Lucky Number

619

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You'll enjoy spending money today, although you'll be happiest if you can do it by yourself rather than have someone tagging along behind you. That's because you're in the mood to part with great slabs of cash and you don't want anyone asking any awkward questions or giving a sharp intake of breath when they hear the shop assistant telling you how much you've spent. But you won't go overboard, will you?

Lucky Number

603

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

This is a wonderful day for enjoying your friendships and mixing with people who are on the same wavelength as you. In fact, you won't want to do anything else, which will be a problem if you're expected to do lots of work. Can you delay it until another day, or will you have to get it out of the way before you can enjoy yourself?

Lucky Number

306

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Today's New Moon will usher lots of luck into your life during the next two weeks, so do what you can to attract it and then keep hold of it. For a start, you should grab opportunities as they arise in case they pass you by all too quickly. You don't want to be wise after the event, when it's too late to profit by it. This is also a great time for taking a few modest risks.

Lucky Number

942

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

You want to have a good time and nothing less will do. Your instincts are telling you to skip work and other chores, and to play hooky instead. But is this such a good idea? Would it be a better idea to get all the serious stuff out of the way first, so you can enjoy yourself with a clear conscience? Come on, Sagittarius, you already know the answer to this one!

Lucky Number

873

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Today's New Moon has a revitalizing effect on your partnerships during the coming fortnight, especially if things have been a little dicey between you and a certain person recently. That doesn't mean everything will fall into place with no effort on your part, but the efforts you do make to heal over any rifts will be effective and successful.

Lucky Number

851

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

This promises to be one of the nicest days in the whole of July, so make the most of it. You're in a sociable and gregarious mood so you won't want to spend a lot of time working or being by yourself when you could be out with some friends. If you'd prefer to be with you-know-who rather than a gang of chums, you'll have a fabulous time and won't want it to end.

Lucky Number

766

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Today's New Moon will have a dazzling impact on your emotional life during the next couple of weeks, which is really good news. A close relationship might get even more special, much to your delight, or a certain someone may make it clear they can't live without you. There could also be a wedding, engagement or the birth of a child to celebrate. It's going to be great!

Lucky Number

970

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius
