Horoscopes
Horoscopes for Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Aries
Yesterday's tired and listless mood has vanished, leaving you raring to go once more. Today, you're ready to work hard on any conversations that will help you make a name for yourself, make money, or boost your self-esteem. It's also an excellent day for making some long-lasting and serious changes to your value system, especially if you know they're long overdue.
Lucky Number437
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLeo
Taurus
You have power and presence as Mercury enters your sign, so use it wisely. It's ideal for giving someone your opinion or for taking part in a debate, because your words will carry plenty of weight. However, you must resist the urge to push your ideas down anyone's throat because that will backfire on you sooner or later. Take it gently and know when to keep quiet!
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignLeo
Gemini
As Mercury moves into your twelfth house of secrets, it's a good day for looking at your innermost fears, needs and motives. If you're a classic Gemini you might feel rather silly doing this, perhaps telling yourself that such self-analysis is all a lot of nonsense, but it will turn out to be a very valuable exercise if you're prepared to persist with it. So give it a try!
Lucky Number963
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Cancer
This is a marvellous day for solving any problems that you've encountered in relationships recently. These might be anything from a slight niggle with a partner to a major disagreement with a friend, but they need to be tackled right now while you're able to say and do the right things to get your relationship back on an even keel.
Lucky Number168
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Leo
This is a great day for making some constructive changes to your life, as Mercury crosses into your mid-heaven. Concentrate on whatever you think needs to be fixed, and approach it from a positive angle. You're feeling powerful, which will help you achieve whatever you set out to do. If you make the most of today's astrological influences you'll feel that you've really achieved something worthwhile.
Lucky Number431
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLeo
Virgo
This is a fantastic day for rolling up your sleeves and getting on with whichever jobs require your attention. You're in a fix-it mood, so it's a good opportunity to check that equipment and systems are all working properly and to do something about them if they aren't. If you've got to make a decision you'll think it through carefully and will choose the most sensible and logical option.
Lucky Number302
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Sort out domestic budgets and other money concerns now, because you're in exactly the right frame of mind to tackle such matters. If you're currently involved in a property deal, perhaps because you're buying or selling your home, this is the perfect day to sort out the details, negotiate the price or ask some intricate questions.
Lucky Number151
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Scorpio
It's a good day for fixing anything that's wrong, whether it's an object, a situation or a relationship. You have a strong sense of your own abilities and strengths, so play on them in order to get the best out of the day. What's more, you won't be overbearing or power-crazy while you're doing this. You'll simply be operating at your best, for everyone to see.
Lucky Number633
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignSagittarius
Sagittarius
It's a good day for spending money on health and fitness, especially if this is the start of a new regime in which you'll take better care of yourself. You might take out a subscription to a gym if you don't already belong to one, buy yourself some vitamins and other supplements, treat yourself to a massage or complementary therapy, or switch to eating organic food.
Lucky Number466
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Capricorn
You have the power to make some big changes to your life today, so don't hold back. It will feel really good to know that you're achieving something. Your relationship with a certain someone is also affected by today's astrological influences, and you'll have a huge impact on them. But don't abuse this power by using it for selfish purposes, such as making this person agree to all your demands.
Lucky Number960
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLibra
Aquarius
This is a great day for making some changes to your home life, especially if you want them to last a long time. You might decide to move the furniture around or get out the paint pot, or you could be going for something more deep and meaningful, such as getting in touch with a relative you haven't heard from in a while. Memories could also come flooding back, so be prepared for some emotional moments.
Lucky Number418
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignCancer
Pisces
Don't underestimate yourself today because there's a tremendous amount you can achieve if you put your mind to it. A little discipline and willpower will work wonders, but don't let these spill over into bullying tactics that are designed to let you get your own way no matter how much opposition you're facing. So concentrate on projects and actions that will benefit everyone, not just yourself.
