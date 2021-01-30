Horoscopes for Saturday, January 30, 2021

Aries Friendship and romance are under the gun for you, as the Moon stirs the pot in your fields of relationship. Resist the urge to biff, as this will only magnify your trouble. Just relax and let it all drift by, as there's no pleasing people now, especially men. Pushing things will only cost you your integrity. Luck may come from behind the scenes. Lucky Number 601 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Gemini

Taurus Don't let your stubborn attitude ruin things for you. Your financial future looks bright at the moment but you must put an investment plan in place - preferably one where you can't touch the money for a while. If you've been considering moving house, now is a good time to start looking. If someone is holding you back from something you know you should be doing, perhaps it's also time to re-evaluate that relationship Lucky Number 222 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Travel will be just the thing this day. Other cultures and philosophies are favoured, even if it's just a foreign movie or different cuisine. Get away under the Moon if you can, or you'll have to put up with endless annoyances from crusty neighbours and other pests in your neighbourhood. You are entering a very lucky period, so decide to enjoy it. Lucky Number 371 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer Financial issues take the focus under this day's Moon, when you might find your personal values under threat. Debts, loans, mortgages, borrowed money of all kinds will be the source of the bugbear. Your partner or spouse will be ropeable, but now that fortunate Jupiter has entered Pisces, you will be inclined to jet away to a tropical island... and forget about it. Ooh. Lucky Number 103 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Cancer

Leo Make a conscious decision to think of things in a more positive light. You wake up to a special day, with the Moon in your sign, although it may not seem that way at first. Each passing hour strips away another layer of doubt, leaving you totally fancy free by evening. The Universe is starting to return you to your natural state. Delight, ease and energy are yours for the time being, so put them to good use. Lucky Number 777 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo At work, a situation that was shaky will develop and strengthen after this morning's Moon, when hidden disputes might come out into the open. Control your diet strictly by limiting you consumption of sweets. No massive investments for the time being, you might have to tighten your belt. The risk of a dispute with your mate is probable if you continue along this path! Examine your differing projects more closely and compromise. Lucky Number 917 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Libra Love blooms in an atmosphere of harmony under the Moon. Finances improve, so money will no longer need to be the centre of your focus. Avoid disagreements with a colleague or associate; be flexible and ready to recognise your mistakes. To avoid skin problems choose fresh vegetables and fresh fruits. Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Scorpio What's being said about you behind your back this day? The Moon turns your fire flashes into major projectiles. Your patience may be short at the moment, but memory is long. Although no one makes citizen's arrests any more, you might just be foolish enough to try and when your reputation is on the line, you aren't about to walk away from a fight. Protecting yourself is more important than getting in the first jab. Lucky Number 310 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius You need to put your finances in order once and for all. You must set and stick to a budget. It is time to fix your priorities. Use your discipline to finish those unfinished jobs. You let your paperwork pile up, so clear your desk. This is a period to look for opportunities that expand your spiritual and artistic awareness and allow you to develop and use your intuitive abilities. Lucky Number 674 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Capricorn Financial and business matters take centre-stage under this day's Moon, but there may be some kind of political interference. Avoid unnecessary arguments, as they will damage your self-esteem. Friends and colleagues will be at your side for support. The fruits of your hard work will be realised, for you are heading for good fortune and happiness. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Aquarius This day's Moon stimulates some aggravation between you and someone close. Don't let pointless arguments over very little disturb your day. Travel plans may meet a hiccup, perhaps due to unexpected expenses. Keep your legendary cool and all will be well, just avoid arguments in traffic. Lucky Number 256 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus