Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Aries This day shows excellent indications for happiness associated with your children, other loved ones or a creative project you are involved in. People around you may seem to be difficult to pin down, either physically or in regards to a decision that needs to be made. Alternatively, you could receive news that requires action from you. There is a focus on your relationship with others on this day- this is an excellent time to learn about how your own actions and attitude towards people affects the quality of your relationships. Lucky Number 864 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus There may be a marriage proposal or another kind of proposition from someone you've known for a while, who has been receiving mixed messages from you. If you don't care for this person, it's better to let them know, instead of keeping them dangling. Lucky Number 291 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Gemini Love blooms in an atmosphere of harmony on this day. You should see an improvement financially as well, which will allow you to relax more. Try to be more flexible and be ready to recognise when you are wrong. Skin afflictions could be a problem at the moment: make sure you are eating plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables. Lucky Number 159 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer Speed is a useless and frustrating force for you at the moment. Slow down before you do something you'll regret. From the beginning, you always knew that there would be a downside to this whole operation. It never hurts to try to look on the bright side: at least any bad news on this day will make tomorrow's good news sound even better. Lucky Number 439 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Leo Not only do you have an idea, but you also know how to execute it. The attentive Moon sees to it that achievement matches imagination. You suddenly have the power and the desire to make dreams come true, whether they're yours or someone else's. As the day progresses, you have much time for people who are in touch with their own destinies. When you let your instincts guide you, you're sure to end up somewhere you want to be. Lucky Number 673 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Virgo Be as direct as you can possibly be. There's no room for secrets in the game you're playing. Something that's been lurking under a rock finally sees the light of day, but it probably isn't going to turn out to be all you had hoped it would be. After this ordeal is over, there should be no further questions about who your real friends truly are. Be sure that you are neutral with those who might benefit from your surprise. Lucky Number 739 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Libra You aren't going to get very far if you hang back and wait your turn like everyone else. It pays to bravely take the initiative. If you want to see progress, you'll just have to find a way to make it yourself. It's clear that you're eager to succeed, but be sure you take the time to learn the music before claiming to know the dance. The future is available for those who can see how to use it. Lucky Number 717 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Scorpio You feel the need to share your innermost feelings with someone close to you this day and women will be especially good to talk to. Take care not to force the issue though: if the person you choose is not receptive, try someone else. It's always possible that they have a lot on their mind and are simply unable to cope with your problems at the moment - don't take it personally! Lucky Number 403 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius Your day at work is very promising, with plenty of support from co-workers and some achievements as well. You could be in line for a pay rise if you play your cards right. It won't be such plain sailing at home, though. A misunderstanding could arise, particularly with a partner so you'll have to walk on egg shells. Jealousy on your part could be at the root of the problem. Lucky Number 093 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Gemini

Capricorn Something big is happening at home, but family members will be very supportive. Business may not be fruitful and profitable, so you need to pay more attention to work and aim at getting things happen as scheduled. A close friend or a near relative may give a surprise visit this day. Expenses will soar. Lucky Number 335 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Aquarius Be optimistic about your future and do not let criticism stand in the way of a good thing. Major alterations in your position are likely if you have not taken the time to deal with important details in your job. Be prepared to make changes. Don't become involved in speculation or gossip, even if you do find it intriguing. Lucky Number 563 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Sagittarius