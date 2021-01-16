Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, January 16, 2021

AccuWeather

Aries

March 21-April 19

Even though you may experience the normal, everyday ups and downs this day, a shift in focus is indicated. This shift points toward your need for love, affection and harmony being stronger than usual. This is a great time to organise family gatherings or entertainment within your home and these activities should prove quite fruitful. Those who are looking for romance may find it through family based activities.

Lucky Number

271

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You feel that your plans are finally translating into action. Your accomplishments bring you rewards this day in terms of money, as well as further lucrative work assignments. As your accomplishments grow, so does your fame, making your loved ones very proud of you.

Lucky Number

352

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You'll feel like exploring different cultures on this day, so get on the Internet and discover to your heart's content. Your intuition will lead you in the right direction if you heed it. You might be approached for a donation to charity, but be sure that the organisation is legitimate. that much about. Travel will initiate new friendships. Look to friends for sound advice.

Lucky Number

791

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Nothing has a chance of getting by you on this day. You feel fresh, alive and ready to take on the entire world. If there's any mystery in the works, you're eager to get to the bottom of it. Your a perfectionist and you'll be in your element on this day. Take as many clues from outside sources as possible. You never know where your next big idea will come from.

Lucky Number

460

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

Before you make your final decision, be sure to take all of your options into careful consideration. Even the slightest change of angle can reveal a totally different picture. As you go about your daily business, keep in mind that one person's best intentions can be a source of annoyance or damage for others. In matters of business, it's in your best interest to establish a consensus on the word 'practical' before moving on.

Lucky Number

657

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Virgo

August 23-September 22

You're living proof that two wrongs can actually add up to a right. Much to the amazement of your friends and co-workers, your current state of indecision proves to be the deciding factor. As much as they may care about you, others are eager to get on with their own lives: jump on the bandwagon if you want a ride. Otherwise, be prepared to go alone for the time being.

Lucky Number

418

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Libra

September 23-October 22

You can usually take more than your share of abuse, but right now even you agree that enough is enough. You're tired of all this in consideration and disrespect, and you should be. It's in your best interest to direct your complaints to the person or agency that can act with swift authority. By day's end, you'll have your satisfaction, grim as it may be. Take comfort in the fact that you persevered against all odds.

Lucky Number

585

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Aries

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Although you might not have had a clue yesterday, the details are slowly beginning to complete the puzzle today. Now you think you have all the answers, it's time to put them together and see what they mean. Thinking out loud can be instructive for everyone. Keep in mind that you don't have to spend a lot to get your money's worth. Sometimes the best things in life are free - you just have to know where to look and how to access them.

Lucky Number

425

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Aries

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

If you've been plagued by a long standing health problem, it's likely to move towards a resolution on this day. This is a good period for religious and spiritual activities, meditation and prayer. Little of importance happens at work and your day passes without incident.

Lucky Number

233

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Your partner will prove his or her love to you this day and it's also a good time to make important decisions. Making a good impression and putting your best foot forward takes on greater importance as a new cycle gets underway in your life on this day. You want a new interest and may look into some creative avenue with a co-worker friend.

Lucky Number

208

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Short distance work related trips may be financially rewarding. Your sweetheart may discuss plans for a trip for two out of town. Students who've applied for scholarships or grants may receive good news today. Money could come in unexpectedly.

Lucky Number

667

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Pisces

February 19-March 20

Love beckons you, so join in a group that helps you develop your creative talent. Channel your creative energy into your hobbies and interests: do things that make you happy. On the work front, be direct in your speech and don't let co-workers or employees back you into a corner. You will have to learn to say no if you don't want to be taken for granted.

Lucky Number

101

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo
  Comments  

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, January 14, 2021

January 14, 2021 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Wednesday, January 13, 2021

January 13, 2021 11:31 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, January 12, 2021

January 12, 2021 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Monday, January 11, 2021

January 11, 2021 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Sunday, January 10, 2021

January 10, 2021 11:30 PM

Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Saturday, January 9, 2021

January 09, 2021 11:30 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service