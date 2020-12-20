Horoscopes for Sunday, December 20, 2020

Aries There's a lot of tension in the air, with certain people poised to spit the dummy, as Mars turns retrograde in your house of romance, children and speculation. Confrontations are likely. If these are nothing to do with you and you just happen to be directly in the firing line, your best bet is to make yourself scarce. But if you are responsible for their outraged feelings then you need to face the music, otherwise things will only get worse. Lucky Number 233 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Taurus As Mars turns retro, emotional tension makes you feel as though you're walking on eggshells. The temperature has risen by several notches, making the situation at home more fraught. Better to clear the air quickly and cleanly than to sulk and brood in ways that simply prolong the agony. Lucky Number 081 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Gemini Grit your teeth as Mars turns retrograde, as things annoyingly don't go to plan. Certain people are going out of their way to be difficult. Is an older relative throwing the proverbial weight around and telling you what to do? The greater the gap between your ages or social status, the more irritated you'll be. Lucky Number 268 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Leo

Cancer If you thought yesterday was fraught with tension the temperature rises a few notches again this day, as Mars turns retro in your house of finances and values. What's eating you? Maybe you're annoyed because your spare time is being eroded by duties that are weighing heavily on your shoulders. You might also be miffed by the flippant attitude of a certain person who you think should be taking life a lot more seriously. Calm down or you'll blow a gasket. Lucky Number 959 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Libra

Leo If you were unable to resolve yesterday's difficulties they'll be even more pronounced on this day a Mars turns retro in your sign. Get everything out in the open so you can discuss it, otherwise you run the risk of harbouring resentments and grudges that will emerge further down the line. Be prepared to hear some home truths and also to deliver a few of your own. But be fair! Lucky Number 468 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo Unfortunately, this looks like being another difficult day, and, as Mars turns retrograde, certain people are quick to take offence or raise their voices. Make sure you aren't adding to the tension by doing or saying something that's provocative or even downright insulting. If you get involved in a shouting match it will be difficult to stop and you could say some nasty things in the heat of the moment. Lucky Number 228 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Libra It's another day when tensions are rife and you feel stretched to breaking point. You might even totally lose your temper with someone, instead of merely snapping at them as you did yesterday. Mars stomps into reverse, so it would be better to clear the air now with a row, and then forget all about it, rather than allowing bad feelings to accumulate and fester inside you. Lucky Number 286 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio There are problems concerning money on this day, especially if someone thinks they aren't getting their fair share of it. Mars turns retrograde in your house of public matters, so issues from the pat will need to be dealt with in weeks to come. Sort things out quickly, before they become even more fraught. Lucky Number 430 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Sagittarius Once again, the domestic atmosphere isn't exactly peaceful. Someone is still all worked up, and you may have come out in sympathy by now. Try to discuss things with as much objectivity as you can muster, otherwise, with Mars now retro, the conversation will soon disintegrate into a bad-tempered spat or a slanging match in which you try to catch one another out. It's important to clear the air. Lucky Number 557 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Pisces

Capricorn You're feeling edgy as Mars moves into reverse, and it won't be long before people start to get on your nerves. You might get very irritated by someone's funny little habits, yet feel you dare not say anything in case you go overboard. Or you could get very annoyed when someone blurts out something that was supposed to be a secret but which quickly becomes common knowledge. Lucky Number 650 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius This is another day when financial matters cause trouble, as Mars reverses in your seventh house. What started off as a minor niggle with a partner or an opponent yesterday could now escalate into a full-blown row, but at least this will give you the chance to get certain things out into the open. Legal issues from the past may become ugly. If you're pointing the finger of blame at someone, don't get so heated that you accuse them of everything under the sun. Lucky Number 983 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Cancer