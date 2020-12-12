Horoscopes for Saturday, December 12, 2020

Aries You're in a very talkative frame of mind and will enjoy regaling everyone with your opinions on all sorts of subjects. But make sure you're being interesting, and do your best to avoid being boring or not knowing when to shut up. If you're taking off on a journey or trip on this day, make absolutely certain that you've got everything you need before you set out. Otherwise you might discover that you've left something vital at home, which will be very annoying. Lucky Number 827 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Cancer

Taurus You're in a very analytical mood on this day and you'll enjoy looking deeply at any situation that you're currently involved in. Ideally, you should have a far-reaching conversation with someone you trust, in which you're both able to say what's on your mind. You might also enjoy reading a psychotherapy or self-help book about some of the issues you're facing right now. Lucky Number 602 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Gemini

Gemini If you were planning to get a lot done this day you'd better lock yourself away from every other living soul. That's because it's a day when everyone you meet is immensely chatty, and you're also in a garrulous frame of mind. It's fine if you don't have anything else to do, but it will be frustrating if you're trying to get on with the chores and you keep being interrupted. Try to be considerate if someone else is up to their eyes in work and you're holding them up. Lucky Number 108 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Gemini

Cancer Your mind is working well on this day, especially if you're hoping to cut a swathe through all the chores that are waiting for you. You'll get through them much quicker than usual, provided that you aren't interrupted by people who are longing to chat. Once they get started there will be no stopping them, so either be firm with them or pretend that you're about to go out and then lock your door so you can be left in peace. Lucky Number 711 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aries

Leo It's a wonderful day for being sociable, whether you're chatting to a loved one or going to a seasonal party. You're feeling very gregarious and will leap at the chance to catch up on all the gossip. However, be careful not to get carried away and to say more than you intended. You should also stop talking every now and then so others can get a word in edgeways. Lucky Number 406 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo A loved one is really chatty this day, and they won't really know when to shut up. This is great if you don't have anything better to do than to listen to them running on, but won't be such good news if you've got one eye on the clock all the time. Mind you, you won't exactly have taken a vow of silence yourself, particularly when it comes to talking about domestic matters. Lucky Number 326 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Libra There is a strong accent on communicating with others at the moment and this is another day when you're blessed with the ability to hit it off with everyone you meet. This is just what you need if you see a rather tricky neighbor bearing down on you and you think it would look a bit obvious if you dived into the nearest hedge in order to avoid them. Just smile and all will be well. Lucky Number 385 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Scorpio Someone has a lot to say for themselves on this day, and much of it revolves around their possessions and spending habits. For instance, they might regale you with details of everything they've bought recently, even if you couldn't care less. Try not to do this yourself or you'll give the impression of being materialistic or possibly even mercenary. Lucky Number 967 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Taurus

Sagittarius You're much more voluble and articulate on this day, so you might want to have another go at telling someone what's bugging you at the moment. However, don't get so carried away that you end up dominating the conversation, especially if it's obvious that this person also has things that they need to talk about. Give them a chance to have their say. Lucky Number 550 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Capricorn You'll value the chance to have some time to yourself this day because you've got plenty to think about and you need some peace and quiet in which to do it. However, this may be easier said than done because certain people are feeling very voluble and they'll be glad of the chance for a chat. You may have to make an excuse if you're really craving some solitude. Lucky Number 977 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Leo

Aquarius Ring a friend for a quick chat and you could still be on the phone an hour later, while this person yaks away non-stop with no signs of coming to a halt. It will be the same story if you see someone face to face, because they'll be garrulous in the extreme. Mind you, the same could be said of you, even though you may not be aware that you're hogging the conversational limelight. Lucky Number 725 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius