Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, November 26, 2020

Aries

March 21-April 19

Take care if you're travelling during the next few days because there are some unexpected hitches and delays that you'll have to contend with. Some of these will be out of your control but others, such as discovering too late that you've left your passport or tickets at home, are definitely your responsibility. So check, and then double-check, that you've got everything you need before you shut the front door behind you. Oh, and make sure you've got your keys with you, too. You don't want to find tha

Lucky Number

452

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Taurus

April 20-May 20

It's important to keep a close and beady eye on all money matters between now and early December, as problems are likely to crop up. For instance, you might not notice an error on your credit card statement, so you end up paying more than you should. This will also be a good chance to rethink any current financial strategies in case you need to change your mind about them.

Lucky Number

114

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The accent is on communication and discussion during the next couple of weeks, so grab the chance to thrash things out whenever possible. Simple conversations will lead to an increased understanding of one another that will help your relationships in the future. If you're taking part in a debate or negotiation, make sure you really listen to the other person's point of view.

Lucky Number

540

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The next few days will pose difficulties when dealing with customers and workmates, thanks to some crossed wires and misunderstandings. You should be even more eagle-eyed than usual when handling paperwork in case you've missed something important. There could also be a delay if you're waiting to hear about a job interview or a medical matter.

Lucky Number

334

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Leo

July 23-August 22

Watch out for a few communication glitches with loved ones during the coming weeks. There are likely to be misunderstandings between you, leading to an unfortunate atmosphere, unless you're very clear about what you mean. You might also have a disappointment or muddle over a forthcoming social event, so do your best to iron out the facts whenever possible, and don't imagine that other people will automatically know what you mean if you don't spell things out.

Lucky Number

430

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Gemini
Virgo

August 23-September 22

If you suspect that you went over the top yesterday, this is your chance to say sorry. This shouldn't be difficult because you're in a very amenable and light-hearted mood, and you don't want anything to spoil it. If you're going to a social event you'll do your best to have a good time, and you'll certainly be on scintillating form.

Lucky Number

535

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Libra

September 23-October 22

Watch out for mix-ups and misunderstandings with neighbors or close relatives during the next few days. There are crossed wires and a social event might be blighted by confusion over the arrangements. Do your best to be very clear about what you mean, and don't be tempted to tell little white lies in order to get yourself out of tight corners because you're bound to be found out.

Lucky Number

389

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

You have the gift of the gab today, making it the perfect opportunity to talk your way out of any tight corners you're in. It's also a good day to ask someone an awkward question because, with luck, you'll have the tact and diplomacy to phrase your words in the right way. Any sort of communication goes well now and you might even be inspired to make a start on your Christmas cards if you haven't already done so.

Lucky Number

715

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

There are communication glitches during the next few days, so be careful about what you say and the way that you say it. For instance, you might make an off-the-cuff remark that you intend to be a joke but which someone else takes seriously, with rather tricky consequences. You should also take care when making decisions, and ideally should postpone anything really important until after 4 December.

Lucky Number

788

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Things are better today than they were yesterday! You're feeling much more easy-going and relaxed, with the result that other people can also take life easy. It's a wonderful day for being with friends or some other kindred spirits, even if you've only met them for the first time today. You'll also enjoy getting involved in one of your hobbies or pastimes.

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Pisces
Aquarius

January 20-February 18

Watch out during the next few days when arranging to meet friends because there could be some crossed wires, leading to confusion and possibly even missed appointments. So check that everyone knows what's going on to avoid wasting a lot of time hanging around. You will also have to be careful not to give someone the wrong impression about something important, especially if you're being cagey because you're reluctant to hurt their feelings.

Lucky Number

953

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You belong to a very brainy sign, Aquarius, and this is a great day to prove it. You'll enjoy getting involved in a mind-stretching debate, particularly if it gives you the chance to demonstrate your mighty intellect and powers of logic. This will all be very good-tempered and friendly, so there won't be any need to bang your fists on the table. In fact, there will be plenty of laughter and good humor.

Lucky Number

227

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Taurus
