Horoscopes for Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Aries There's never any knowing where Cupid will strike, and today he scores a direct hit with someone who has authority or influence over you, Aries. Alternatively, there could be a big age gap between the two of you. Is this a temporary attraction that will soon blow over or is it worth following up, despite the apparent difficulties that this will involve? Lucky Number 987 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Leo

Taurus If you've recently been smitten by someone new and have been wondering what to do about it, matters could be taken out of your hands today when nature takes its course. It's certainly a very good day for asserting yourself without offending anyone, because you'll manage to say what you think and to ask for what you want without coming on too strong. Lucky Number 723 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer

Gemini A highly seductive atmosphere surrounds you today, so don't be surprised if you end up having a very steamy encounter with you-know-who. It's just the sort of thing you're in the mood for right now, whether you're with someone you've known for ever or you're embarking on a new relationship. It will add to the spice if some sort of secrecy is involved. Lucky Number 693 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer You're in a dynamic and lively mood today, with plenty of energy to help you sail through the day. You'll have a particularly good time if you're with friends and partners, and there will be a fantastic atmosphere between you. If you've been wondering whether to make a play for someone who's been a friend until now, this might be the day to make your move. Lucky Number 872 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Leo You're full of energy and enterprise today, which is good news after the rather muted atmosphere of the past few days. You really want to make a splash, particularly at work, and are eager to show yourself in a good light. There could also be interesting developments in a budding relationship, particularly if it's connected with your work. Lucky Number 731 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Virgo You're in a very playful mood today and you'll love doing things that you enjoy, especially if they involve some sort of adventure or challenge. There are sexual sparks flying around today, which makes life much more interesting. Do you want to act on them or do you consider the whole thing to be nothing more than harmless fun? Lucky Number 611 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Aries

Libra Want to make a close relationship more sexy or fun? Then you'll have plenty of ideas about how to make that happen today. All you have to do is act on them, and given your current mood that shouldn't be too difficult at all. You've got lots of energy today, so channel it into whichever directions you want. It's an invigorating and inspiring day. Lucky Number 327 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Scorpio You're full of beans today and eager to be active. You certainly don't want to sit around doing nothing. It definitely helps that there's a rapport between you and a certain someone, which puts a sparkle in your eye and makes you feel positively raunchy. Social activities will be great fun, helped by the feeling in the air that anything could happen. Lucky Number 324 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini

Sagittarius The more effort you put in, Sagittarius, the more enjoyment and satisfaction you'll get back. You're certainly prepared to put in a lot of hard work, but don't forget to enjoy yourself at the same time. This is a really good day for spending time with a colleague or customer that you like, especially if you want to get to know them better. Lucky Number 732 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Aquarius

Capricorn There's a fantastic atmosphere between you and a certain someone today. There sexual chemistry is intense. Where will this go? You are full of energy and vitality, and determined to make the very best of the day. If you're going to a social event or getting together with a friend, you'll be the center of attention and for all the right reasons. Lucky Number 321 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Aquarius This is a very lively and invigorating day, with plenty to keep you occupied. Have fun with some of your nearest and dearest, especially if you haven't seen them in a while. It's also a brilliant day for carrying out some home improvements, although you'd prefer it if you're left to get on with these by yourself. Lucky Number 802 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Pisces