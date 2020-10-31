Horoscopes for Saturday, October 31, 2020

Aries The Moon slips into your fourth house of home and family today, making this a family-oriented night for trick or treat. Use caution and stay in groups if you plan to celebrate. Why not dress up in Aries style? Characters that reflect the Aries personality include Joan of Arc, Scarlett O'Hara and Vincent Van Gogh. Lucky Number 521 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Taurus

Taurus The Moon enters Cancer and your third house of community, making this a fun night to spend celebrating in your neighborhood. Parties and get-togethers will be especially enjoyable. If you are dressing up, you may also want to consider these Taurus characters: Salvador Dali, Barbara Streisand, Adolf Hitler, Queen Elizabeth II, Leonardo da Vinci. Lucky Number 087 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Pisces

Gemini Many will be celebrating All Hallows Eve by dressing in costume tonight. With the Moon passing into your second house of money and values, you might consider dressing as a millionaire, a beggar or a dollar bill. If you plan on dressing up, consider these famous Twins: Pat Boone, Bob Dylan, Nancy Sinatra, Queen Victoria. Lucky Number 444 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aries

Cancer This could be a wickedly fun day for those who plan to celebrate All Hallows Eve. The changing Moon will enter your first house of personality, helping you to be the star of the show. Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these famous Cancer personalities: Julius Caesar, King Henry the Eighth, Helen Keller, Ann Landers. Lucky Number 609 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Leo The changing Moon enters your twelfth house of hidden matters, making this an especially mysterious All Hallows Eve! Whether you feel like the Grim Reaper or Mata Hari, you are sure to have a grand time. Some famous Leo personalities you might consider are: Lucille Ball, Fidel Castro, Mata Hari, May West, Mick Jagger. Lucky Number 834 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo The changing Moon enters your eleventh house of friendships, making this a lovely night to spend with your best pals. Those of you who plan to dress up in costume on this Halloween might consider these Virgo natives: Ray Charles, Sophia Loren, Peter Sellers, Greta Garbo. Lucky Number 377 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Pisces

Libra Those of you who plan to follow the ancient tradition of dressing in costume tonight will have a grand time; this day is practically tailor made for you. The drama and the pageantry are all yours, so dress up even if all you plan to do is open the door for little trick-or-treaters. If you plan to dress up, consider Libran characters and celebrities such as a judge, the Statue of Liberty, or Bridget Bardot. Lucky Number 767 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Capricorn

Scorpio It's Scorpio's favourite night of the year, so make the most of it! The Sun continues to light up your first house of personality, making you very popular this evening. Whether or not you dress in costume, you'll be noticed. If you haven't decided who to masquerade as tonight, consider these famous Scorpio personalities: Prince Charles, Pablo Picasso, Marie Antionette, Marie Curie. Lucky Number 972 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius You should be feeling extra vampy as the Moon enters your eighth house of sex, money, and power tonight... if you plan on celebrating Halloween, you should have a wild night indeed! If you plan to dress up, some famous Sagittarius personalities are: Beethoven, Harpo Marx, Winston Churchill, Jane Fonda. Lucky Number 688 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Capricorn Even if you don't normally dress in costume, you may find it gives you quite a thrill tonight. Go ahead and have fun; even the conservative Capricorn must let his/her hair down from time to time! Famous Capricorn personalities to masquerade as include: Edgar Allan Poe, Richard Nixon, Joan of Arc. Lucky Number 703 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Aquarius Your creativity is high as the Sun and Moon aspect deceptive Neptune. You may want to try something completely different, and what better way than to masquerade as someone else? If you plan to dress up, consider these Aquarius personalities: Galileo, Yoko Ono, Abraham Lincoln, Mia Farrow. Lucky Number 395 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Cancer