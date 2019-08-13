Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Aries

March 21-April 19

The Moon enters Aquarius and your eleventh house of friends and associates, making this a good day to have company for tea or dinner. You'll enjoy the stimulating exchange of ideas, especially if your pals have refreshingly different points of view. You may want to get outside and enjoy team sports or other group activities if the weather allows.

Lucky Number

464

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

You may feel like all eyes are upon you as the Moon enters your tenth house of career and status; if you're making a public appearance, be sure to dress the part. The imminent conjunction of Sun and Venus helps you look and feel like a million bucks. Hold your head high so that people will know you are surviving, despite all the odds!

Lucky Number

562

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Gemini

May 21-June 21

You'll have plenty of fresh ideas once the changing Moon enters your ninth house of travel, education and adventure. It's time to do something completely different, so get out of the house and into the great, wide world. The Twins thrive on variety, and variety is exactly what the universe wants for you today.

Lucky Number

783

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Cancer

Cancer

June 22-July 22

The eighth house Moon encourages you to go to personal depths in your most intimate relationships. Over the next two days, tension may rise concerning sex, money and power, so line up your allies. You can accomplish a great deal in business matters, but it will take a lot of physical and emotional energy.

Lucky Number

879

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Leo

July 23-August 22

Arrange for some togetherness between you and your mate, best friend or partner as the changing Moon enters your seventh house of significant others. With the Full Moon nearing, you need to take every opportunity to strengthen your most important alliances. Spend more time listening rather than talking. Give yourself plenty of time to think before speaking.

Lucky Number

815

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The changing Moon enters your sixth house of health and service, reminding you to take care of yourself so that you may continue to serve others. As the Full Moon approaches, you may need to be aware any health problems your body is trying to alert you to. If something doesn't feel quite right, pay attention! Don't ignore warning signs.

Lucky Number

429

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Libra

September 23-October 22

With the changing Moon entering your fifth house of romance and pleasure, romantic notions are likely to be on your mind. The coming Full Moon promises plenty of action for you in the love department, so be prepared for just about anything. With powerful Pluto involved, expect a bolt out of the blue to spice up your life!

Lucky Number

754

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Capricorn

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Home repairs may be hard to pin down today as the changing Moon meets up with dark Pluto. Emotional difficulties between family members and neighborhood identities may cause confusion as well. Spend time appreciating the wonder of nature with your family to help create a stronger bond between you. A day in the park or beach will work miracles.

Lucky Number

934

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your imagination is strong as the changing Moon joins forces with dark Pluto. In fact, it might be all too easy to exaggerate the truth today. Use this energy to entertain and to empathize with others rather to confuse or mislead. As the Full Moon nears, you'll have more than your share of misunderstandings and disagreements.

Lucky Number

758

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

Once the changing Moon meets transformative Pluto, you might want to do a little self-examination. Go over your finances carefully as the coming Full Moon may shine more light on money matters than you are accustomed to. Organize yourself in preparation for a potentially stressful forty-eight to seventy-two hours.

Lucky Number

709

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Libra

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

The changing Moon sails into your first house of personality, helping you to feel like a superstar. Transformative Pluto adds a note of mystery and intrigue to all you do, so enjoy charming everyone you come in contact with. Of course, there will always be those who do not appreciate your singular style and unique expression. Pay them no mind.

Lucky Number

653

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Gemini

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You might want to retreat from the world as the changing Moon enters your twelfth house of secrets and solitude. There may be trouble brewing and you'll need to gather your strength while you can. Organize yourself as much as possible today, because tomorrow may find you too busy fending off a growing problem at work or with your health.

Lucky Number

147

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Cancer
