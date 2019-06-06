Horoscopes for Thursday, June 6, 2019

Aries Right now you're very wrapped up in whatever or whoever makes your world go round, and you can't stop thinking about such things. You may also find it hard not to mention them at every opportunity, which won't go down very well after a while. Be especially careful not to sound as though you're boasting about your good fortune, even though this may not be intentional. Lucky Number 173 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Aquarius

Taurus You have to mind your Ps and Qs when talking to someone in power or authority today because they're in such a filthy temper. Nothing you say is right, and they seem to be spoiling for an argument. Well, two can play at that game, but is it a wise course of action or would you better to try to pacify this person? Be wary of starting a row that could escalate into a real dispute. Lucky Number 503 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Gemini Some people are showing a distinct lack of patience. That snappy mood and bad temper will quickly rub off on whoever happens to be around. It could be one of those days in which one catty remark leads to another, and another, unless you're strong-willed enough to stop indulging in tit-for-tat responses. But are you? Lucky Number 564 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Scorpio

Cancer This is just the day for showing someone how much you care about them, especially a friend or partner. Don't be bashful about revealing your feelings and don't expect the other person to automatically respond in kind, in case they don't. At some point you could be asked to give your support to a good cause or humanitarian project. Lucky Number 213 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Taurus

Leo Watch out because it's one of those difficult days when people are bad-tempered and ratty. Even a simple comment could spark a row, especially if there are lots of undercurrents simmering between you and a certain person. Do your best to clear the air, even if this involves a shouting match, so you can move beyond this grumpy interlude and get back to some semblance of peace. Lucky Number 360 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Libra

Virgo Someone got out of bed on the wrong side this morning, so put on your tin hat before talking to them. Although this crotchety phase won't last long, it won't be much fun. You may also get so irritated by this person that you end up shouting just as loudly at them as they're shouting at you. Do your best not to behave in ways that provoke even more outbursts, otherwise you'll both get really fed up. Lucky Number 928 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Libra A certain person is feeling very hot-tempered and rash today. Everything must be done in double-quick time and they won't like it if they have to hang around and wait for other people to get up to speed. Calm down if you also start to feel impatient, because shouting and screaming won't win you any fans. Lucky Number 121 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Sagittarius

Scorpio If you've got all the time in the world to listen, the chatterboxes will entertain you, but it can be annoying if you can't get a few words into the conversation yourself. Don't they ever draw breath? It would seem not, so you're stuck there with your ears being talked off. Hey ho! Lucky Number 642 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Sagittarius A colleague or customer is very chatty today. That's fine if you've time to listen, but not such good news if you have a stack of work to do and can't concentrate on it because a certain person won't shut up. Make sure that you aren't the one who's holding everyone else up, particularly if you're nattering away about very ordinary topics rather than anything important. Lucky Number 301 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn You're in a very idealistic mood today, and it shows. Do your best to avoid all forms of harsh reality, because you simply aren't interested in them right now. But don't cause problems for yourself by turning a blind eye to urgent difficulties in the vain hope that they'll go away of their own accord. Lucky Number 700 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Cancer

Aquarius You're in a very domesticated mood today and you won't want to stray too far from your own front door if you can possibly avoid it. That's because you're really only interested in people and places that feel familiar and safe at the moment, so you'll be reluctant to stray very far afield or deal with unknown situations if you can possibly avoid them. Lucky Number 973 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Sagittarius