Horoscopes for Thursday, May 23, 2019

Aries The Moon is in Capricorn and your tenth house of career, so you'll have to be on your toes today. Whether it's work or responsibilities related to the home, keep up with what needs doing. Older people or people in authority, especially women, should figure prominently. Step up and meet the demands. Lucky Number 850 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Scorpio

Taurus The Moon is still in Capricorn today, so shuffle your routines or obligations to give you freedom of movement. Get out in the fresh air, if you can. You'll find you can think more clearly and adopt the point of view that will show you the way forward. Lucky Number 240 Financial Outlook good Compatible Sign Taurus

Gemini The Moon is moving through Capricorn, so there will be deep matters under consideration: joint finances, your desire nature and the boundaries of your relationships with others on all levels. The path of leadership through responsibility and restraint is the one to take. Travel as wisely as you can. Lucky Number 727 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Libra

Cancer With the Moon in Capricorn focusing your seventh house of marriage and partnerships, ask yourself what your partner or close associates need. What do you need to do to maintain your part of the relationship? Fulfilling responsibilities to those close to you will be an important part of the day. Develop an interactive approach and be very cooperative. Lucky Number 271 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Virgo

Leo Pay attention to details today and follow your normal routine for the best outcomes. Don't neglect responsibilities just because you may be feeling low; your own health needs some attention now, too. Try to strike a balance between work and recreation - take small, regular breaks and don't force the pace at work. Lucky Number 881 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Virgo Break the bonds of daily routine today. See if you can find some freedom of thought and action among the crowded hours. If you can get away and do something new and exciting, all the better. Make recreation or leisure activities the focus. But if you're housebound or tied to the job, try to add a creative element to what you're doing. Lucky Number 673 Financial Outlook strong Compatible Sign Leo

Libra The Moon is in Capricorn as the day begins so you need to give your concentrated attention to matters related to the home. If there's work or cleaning to be done around the house then get on with it. If there are emotional matters to be discussed in regard to your family then do so. Parents or older people may figure strongly in your day. Lucky Number 740 Financial Outlook very good Compatible Sign Taurus

Scorpio With the Moon in Capricorn at the start, it will be important to get on with the business of the day and keep things moving. Keep in contact with others. Stick to routines today. Some serious discussion may be needed here or there to sort things out. Don't get too bogged down in one place though. Maintain a light and mobile touch. Lucky Number 168 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Libra

Sagittarius With the canny Moon still sailing through Capricorn and your second house of personal finances, you need to sit down and finish whatever is necessary to put your financial affairs in working order. Go about the business of money and accounts in a thoroughly practical and structured manner. This is not a talent your sign is renowned for, but give it a go anyway! Lucky Number 994 Financial Outlook weak Compatible Sign Capricorn

Capricorn The moody Moon is in your sign, so there should be something of an inner light about you that will bring both you and your efforts to the fore. Focus on feeling and creating the right atmosphere to get things to done. Give special attention to family and loved ones. You might like to take a little extra care of yourself. Don't be afraid to spoil or indulge just a bit more than usual. Lucky Number 762 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Virgo

Aquarius Step back and take stock of what's going on inside. Don't be too concerned with the stress and strain of what's going on around you. Let it all roll by. Keep up with the round of duties and responsibilities however. You can't let important matters slip. If you remain relatively uninvolved then you can restore your spirit a little. Lucky Number 985 Financial Outlook fair Compatible Sign Gemini