Horoscopes for Saturday, December 15, 2018

Aries
After an exciting couple of days, things are finally getting back to normal. The Moon is moving towards Aries and you're somewhat reluctant to return to your familiar routine, but you're ready for stability again. Anyone who criticizes you can expect a 'take no prisoners' argument! Your passion in your beliefs only makes them more valid: outline a plan to get what you want, and stick with it.
Lucky Number279
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCancer
Taurus
Prepare to slow down to a more normal pace as the Moon applies the brakes and throws your life quickly into reverse. Everything seems like it's about to unravel, but there's still a way to conduct business as usual. Right now it's important to be very, very nice to the people who are most likely to help you. Listen to the whole sales pitch before you turn down an opportunity. You'll probably pay just about any price to finish this day in one piece.
Lucky Number384
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignScorpio
Gemini
Some of you struggle with being on time, versus being as accurate as possible. Don't let speed win this one and take as much time as you need. You like to be prepared even if it means a slight delay, so don't let anyone rush you. All necessary information is available if you consult the right sources. You should enjoy the tasks that you undertake today - even the obligatory ones.
Lucky Number862
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignTaurus
Cancer
At the moment, it's hard for you to see the forest for the trees, but you need to focus on the bigger picture. Desire and contentment make uncomfortable partners over the next few days. It's nice to get the special treatment that you deserve, but don't expect it. Some people just aren't ready to give their whole selves to you right now, but that doesn't mean that you can't ask for a little more than you're currently getting.
Lucky Number519
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Leo
Minding your manners and being quiet doesn't exactly appeal to you today. When the Moon is in Pisces, a sudden outburst or dramatic gesture feels like a great idea, but you'll have to live with the consequences tomorrow. Some Lions will do whatever it takes to get attention, even if it includes embarrassing themselves! Just remember: if you go over the top, you probably won't get the chance to fix it tomorrow.
Lucky Number346
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Virgo
Options appear to be limited for Virgo at the moment. If feel that you've reached an impasse, it's time for a change. Instead of feeling sorry for yourself, concentrate on directing your energy outward and make a difference to the world. Congratulate your friends and co-workers who are having an easier time of it than you are at the moment. Sometimes the best way to build support for your own goals is to be supportive of others.
Lucky Number309
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Libra
Let other people be subdued and reclusive, but not you. When the Moon is moving towards Aries, you feel like branching out and meeting new people. As long as you have someone's attention, you might as well amuse them, witty person that you are. If you don't like who you've been these last few days, feel free to try on a different face or suit of clothes just to see how it fits. These experiments could be the start of a permanent change.
Lucky Number876
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Scorpio
Everywhere you look you see beauty and possibility. The expressive Moon puts you in a creative mood right now. If you're lucky, someone will notice what's going on and give you good material to work with. Even if you don't have a very big budget, keep in mind that you don't need the best supplies to turn out a masterpiece. As the day progresses, you feel a strong urge to be fair. Even your jokes have some element of truth tonight.
Lucky Number390
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
Are you tired of being in the spotlight all the time? Well, you'll be happy to hear that as the Moon enters Aries later tonight, you're off the hook. Let someone else lead the usual suspects on their merry chase. Right now, you probably feel like hibernating, and there's no reason not to give in to it. Don't feel obliged to say 'yes' when you really mean 'no.' You could use a rest during this busy time.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignVirgo
Capricorn
It was great while it lasted, but all good things must to come to an end. As the Moon moves into Aries later tonight, too much of a good thing begins to intrude on your digestive system. A challenge will arise either today, or within the next few days, and your talents will be put to the test. An annoying person won't go away - grin and bear it!
Lucky Number854
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignLeo
Aquarius
As the Moon sallies into Aries tonight, you'll feel like the proverbial kid in the candy store. Surely you're not losing your self-control, you of all people? Resist the temptations laid out before you: you can think of a million excuses for yielding to your desires, but not one single good one. Do your best to stay as focused as possible. There'll be other times to play - and soon.
Lucky Number727
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignLeo
Pisces
This isn't a good time to have doubt in your heart. Try to accept someone's word even if their actions tell another story. While the Moon is moving towards Aries, try to protect yourself as subtly as possible. Others may be on the right track or heading for disaster, but there's nothing that you can do about it. Be content to occupy your own little corner of the world for now.
