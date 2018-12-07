Horoscopes for Friday, December 7, 2018

Aries
You may feel as though you're stir crazy, as the New Moon and fortunate Jupiter tango in your ninth house of travel and adventure. If cold weather is keeping you from getting outside, you may need to bring the tropics indoors. If the heat is keeping you from getting outside, it's time to seek a retreat by water. Find a way to feed the Ram's desire for change.
Lucky Number514
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignVirgo
Taurus
The Sagittarius New Moon combines with transiting Jupiter in your eighth house of sex, power and money today. Don't be surprised if you are given an opportunity to wield power in some way. Conversely, if you have been abusing power given to you, be prepared for the tide to turn against you. Either way, remember this all-too-true saying: Power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.
Lucky Number569
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignTaurus
Gemini
You may find more honesty is forthcoming in your dealings with others as the Sagittarius New Moon marks the beginning of a new era for you in relationships. Close relationships will be especially affected by this New Moon; expect change, intensity, and depth to increase in the coming days. With Jupiter in your seventh house of partnerships, relax and let the transformation happen.
Lucky Number615
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Cancer
The Sagittarius New Moon occurs in your sixth house of health and service, reminding you that it's time to pay attention to these matters. Now is the perfect time to start a healthy diet and exercise program; you may be able to avoid the weight gain that often comes with the holidays. Covering all your bases at work is also in order; the more organized and focused you can be, the more success you will have.
Lucky Number874
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignCapricorn
Leo
Your imagination is stimulated by the New Moon in your fifth house of romance and creativity, filling your mind with all kinds of wonderful ideas. Spending time with that special someone is rewarding now, as is time spent with children. Enjoy the youthful feeling that comes with this transit. No matter what your age, you can benefit from a little bit of fun and recreation.
Lucky Number870
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Virgo
Changes in your home life may be under way as the New Moon and transforming Pluto activate your fourth house of home and family. Harness this energy to make changes for the good. If you don't take a pro-active role, mighty Jupiter is likely to enforce changes upon you. Don't let life happen to you - make your life happen, and make it the best life it can be!
Lucky Number455
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Libra
Deep and heavy thoughts come uninvited, as the sensitive New Moon meets mighty Jupiter in your third house of communication: be careful what you say today. You could do irreparable damage with your words, so wait to speak your mind. You may find that by tomorrow, you are not as keen to express yourself so forcefully. Instead, take the time to really think about how you feel.
Lucky Number480
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
The New Moon meets up with fortunate Jupiter in your second house of personal finances, placing emphasis on money matters today. Try not to get into useless power struggles over other people's assets; a good motto is 'I do not want what I have not got'. Good relationships can be damaged over money or ownership disputes; don't get involved unless these things are really worth fighting over.
Lucky Number987
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Sagittarius
The Sagittarius New Moon wakes you up and reminds you to live again; the new year has begun for you already, even though the rest of the world remains in the old. You can start to change your life now, but you have to decide just exactly what it is that you want. With the power of fortunate Jupiter on your side, you can do well out of just about anything.
Lucky Number592
Financial Outlookfair
Compatible SignGemini
Capricorn
The New Moon meets intuitive Jupiter, giving you remarkable insight into your soul. Dreams you have during this time may be disturbing, but don't let the content frighten you. Dream images are almost always symbolic... just because you dream something does not mean you wish it were true. Allow your dreams and fantasies to teach you more about yourself.
Lucky Number829
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAquarius
Aquarius
Today's New Moon could gain you friends in high places, so take the opportunity to mingle. Company luncheons, neighborhood meetings, church functions, and PTA gatherings are all fertile grounds for networking. Get out and make your presence felt. One word of caution: enemies in high places hover on the horizon. Choose your allies with care.
Lucky Number779
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignPisces
Pisces
With glorious Jupiter increasing your public visibility, today's New Moon could be a powerful one for you indeed. You may not appreciate the added responsibility, but look at the events of the next few weeks as your opportunity to make change for the better. You'll be able to speak with great conviction, so live your truth for all the world to see.
