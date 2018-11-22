Horoscopes

Horoscopes for Thursday, November 22, 2018

AccuWeather

November 22, 2018 05:27 AM

Aries

March 21-April 19

Life has a lot to offer during the coming four weeks, with plenty of exciting opportunities on the horizon. By nature you're adventurous and intrepid, so you should have no qualms about rising to challenges and experimenting with possibilities. Travel, whether it's mental or physical, will also be on the agenda now.

Lucky Number

979

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Taurus

April 20-May 20

The next four weeks are the ideal time to immerse yourself in your most intimate and close relationships. Make a big effort to analyze why you are involved in the way you are, and what you can learn from the situation. The more honest you are with yourself about this, the more productive the experience will be. So look deeply into yourself.

Lucky Number

595

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Gemini

May 21-June 21

The Stars favor relationships today, encouraging you to be receptive to the changes that are currently on the agenda, and to approach them with generosity and resilience. Life should be easier during the next four weeks, because you want to create harmonious atmospheres whenever possible, and partners will respond accordingly.

Lucky Number

197

Financial Outlook

good

Compatible Sign

Virgo

Cancer

June 22-July 22

Thank goodness you're feeling much more jolly today. You might laugh at yesterday's miserable mood if you've now realized that you were worrying about nothing, or you may simply be able to rise above it if the situation has continued. Ideally, you should do something that takes you out of yourself and sets you up for the week ahead. A change of scene might do the trick.

Lucky Number

468

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Leo

July 23-August 22

A loved one is being very forceful today and they'll make some very piercing and perceptive comments. You could get involved in a fascinating, in-depth conversation. If you've got some spare time you'll love reading a detective story or watching a thriller on TV. You might also do a little detective work of your own by trying to work out what a certain person is up to.

Lucky Number

556

Financial Outlook

strong

Compatible Sign

Aquarius

Virgo

August 23-September 22

The best way to sort out any domestic problems or family dramas is to talk them through today. However, you must guard against the tendency to assign blame if it isn't warranted, to dredge up past scores or to act like judge and jury. You should also know when to drop the subject and move on to something else. Don't keep gnawing away at it like a terrier with a bone.

Lucky Number

780

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Taurus

Libra

September 23-October 22

You have a strong need to say what you think today, and you certainly won't want to pussyfoot around or choose your words carefully. Actually, you're capable of making some very astute and convincing comments now because you're viewing life with such clarity, but some people may find you too uncompromising for comfort and refuse to listen to what you're saying.

Lucky Number

695

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Sagittarius

Scorpio

October 23 - November 21

Get to grips with financial matters today. You're in exactly the right frame of mind for them, because you're feeling analytical and have great powers of concentration, and it will be a relief to get them out of the way. If you find any anomalies or queries, take note of them so you can sort them out during the next few days.

Lucky Number

146

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

Sagittarius

November 22-December 21

Your mind is as sharp as a razor and extremely incisive as the Sun enters your sign. You're able to look beyond the superficial to what's really going on, particularly when it comes to analyzing your own actions and motives. You're in no mood to fool yourself, nor to balk at thinking about unpleasant or troubling situations if that's what's required of you.

Lucky Number

558

Financial Outlook

fair

Compatible Sign

Leo

Capricorn

December 22-January 19

This is an absolutely marvellous day for doing research or finding out what's going on behind the scenes. You've got a nose for secrets right now, and you'll do your best to sniff them out like a bloodhound. However, it's vital that you know when to stop, otherwise you may pry into things that are none of your concern or you might become lost in a sea of unnecessary detail.

Lucky Number

557

Financial Outlook

weak

Compatible Sign

Pisces

Aquarius

January 20-February 18

A friend is extremely sure of what they're saying and thinking, and it seems they're determined to get you to agree with them. Be careful, because they're being very single-minded and they won't like it if you argue the toss or refuse to play ball, yet you won't want to be brainwashed into believing everything they tell you. Actually, you're probably being as stubborn as they are!

Lucky Number

841

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Leo

Pisces

February 19-March 20

You have the ability to penetrate deep below the surface of situations today to find out what's really going on. This will be very helpful if you're hoping to clear up a mystery or solve a problem, but beware of a tendency to become obsessed with finding answers to questions. This will make you appear very nosy and insensitive, prying into things that are nothing to do with you.

Lucky Number

192

Financial Outlook

very good

Compatible Sign

Scorpio

  Comments  