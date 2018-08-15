Horoscopes for Wednesday, August 15, 2018

Aries
Has someone lit a fire under you? It certainly seems that way because you're rushing around in a tearing hurry, trying to get as much done as possible. It's great that you've got so much energy but try not to fritter it away in tasks that aren't really important while avoiding those that are. You should also try to resist the temptation to cut corners in order to save time. It's no good doing something quickly and then having to redo it because you were too sloppy first time round.
Lucky Number867
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignLibra
Taurus
Today you'll encounter someone who is very special to you, but who's being rather domineering or overwhelming at the moment. You love them but you can't help wishing they'd tone down their personality for a short while because they're showing a tendency to go over the top. All the same, you won't want to dampen their high spirits or spoil their day.
Lucky Number091
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAries
Gemini
You have a lot of energy at your disposal today, and the burning question is how you're going to use it. Try your hardest to turn it to productive and constructive ends, such as having a blitz on the housework or garden. This will help you to avoid getting irritable and argumentative, which is more than likely if you spend the day in sedentary or boring pursuits.
Lucky Number250
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Cancer
Someone is in a tearing hurry and they'll get really ratty if they think you're slowing them up or not responding as quickly as they'd like. Are you genuinely doing your best to keep pace or are you secretly trying to get under their skin? If you're the person with one eye on the clock, don't waste valuable energy by getting into a flap because that will be a sure-fire way to turn into a butterfingers.
Lucky Number744
Financial Outlookgood
Compatible SignAquarius
Leo
You want to channel considerable amounts of energy into your priorities in life today and will get slightly ratty if something stops you from doing this. You're also in a very assertive mood, so will have no qualms about making your mark on the world or putting someone in their place if you think they deserve it. Don't go overboard and crush them completely.
Lucky Number436
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignAries
Virgo
Following yesterday's advice, start as you mean to go on. This is a brilliant day for new beginnings because you have the necessary confidence, energy and initiative. It's also a good chance to speak up for yourself or to show someone that you've got what it takes. Do your best to get plenty of exercise, otherwise you might become rather restless or bored.
Lucky Number676
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignPisces
Libra
Is something bugging you? It certainly seems that way, yet it's difficult for you to say so. Maybe you're desperately trying not to hurt someone's feelings by getting angry with them, or you're feeling guilty about finding fault with a current situation. This may be very commendable but you still need to find a constructive outlet for your pent-up emotions, otherwise they're likely to fester and nag away at you.
Lucky Number276
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignTaurus
Scorpio
This is an excellent day for standing up for yourself and defending your ideas discussion. You'll have no qualms about saying what you think, but try not to get so het up that you antagonize others or come across as a bit of a bully. You may have to pull your punches a little, but that will be better than going in with all guns blazing.
Lucky Number619
Financial Outlookvery good
Compatible SignVirgo
Sagittarius
If you like the idea of making your mark on the world, start as you mean today. You have the requisite energy and stamina, and your confidence is boosted by your recent achievements. However, try to guard against a tendency to be impatient if you don't get instant results, or if other people aren't nearly as excited about your plans as you are.
Lucky Number582
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignAries
Capricorn
You're in a very enthusiastic mood today and ready to do something exciting. So what is it going to be? Ideally, it should be something that takes you out of yourself and introduces you to new experiences and ideas. You might even decide to do something that feels quite reckless and daring, or which will certainly set tongues wagging.
Lucky Number097
Financial Outlookweak
Compatible SignGemini
Aquarius
A certain someone is so full of energy and is being so assertive that they're rather overpowering. They will also be pretty determined to get their own way, so woe betide you if you don't agree with them about something because they'll probably steamroller their way through your opposition. They might also get extremely impatient with you if they think you're holding them up in some way or dragging your heels about something.
Lucky Number285
Financial Outlookstrong
Compatible SignLibra
Pisces
Go carefully when handling partners and associates today because you're feeling rather impatient and hasty. You could easily get off side by provoking them in some way. You might also have a showdown with someone who's been irritating the life out of you recently and who is long overdue for a piece of your mind. Put your tin hat on!
